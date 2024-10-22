Tourist sparks ire online after footage of him feeding plastic to hippo at wildlife sanctuary surfaces: 'This incident cannot be tolerated'

Incidents like these highlight some visitors' careless lack of care or respect for wildlife.

One tourist is facing the wrath of the internet after a now-viral video captured him feeding a plastic bag to a hippo at a wildlife safari park in Bogor, Indonesia.

Footage of the incident captured a silver vehicle idling by a watering hole, where a hippo is seen wading nearby. Hanging out the car window, a man is filmed teasing the hippo with a carrot to get the animal to open its mouth.

#animals #fail #tourist ♬ original sound - Daily Mail @dailymail A safari park visitor has been 'urged to make a public apology' after he risked killing a hippo by throwing a plastic bag into its mouth. A shocking video clip showed the tourist appearing to dangle a carrot near the hippo's open mouth before chucking the bag into it instead. 🎥 JamPress #hippo

Hoping for a tasty treat, the hippo opens its jaws, but instead of the carrot, the visitor throws a plastic bag directly into its mouth. He then tries tossing the carrot into the hippo's mouth, as well, but misses, bouncing it off the side of the hippo's face before it lands in the water nearby. Afterward, the hippo attempts to chew the plastic bag before the video cuts off.

Officials at Taman Safari Park, where the incident occurred, condemned the visitor's actions.

"This incident cannot be tolerated," said Taman Safari in an official statement, according to news.com.au.

Unfortunately, incidents of wildlife being mistreated by humans are not uncommon. The Cool Down has covered multiple occurrences just in the past few weeks, including tourists venturing uncomfortably close to wild elk, swimming with alligators, and taking dangerous selfies with bison.

Incidents like these highlight some visitors' careless lack of care or respect for wildlife. It puts the animals at risk of significant harm or even death and inhibits one of the main goals of safari parks and national parks: creating a space for visitors to experience positive wildlife-human interactions, fostering a greater understanding of our natural world and a desire to protect it.

To ensure places like safari parks and national parks remain open for all to enjoy and continue to protect and preserve the natural world, the rules — and wildlife — should be appreciated and respected at all times.

Taman Safari officials are urging the perpetrator in the video to come forward and publicly apologize for his actions. Its spokesperson also stressed legal action could be taken, as wildlife laws protect all the animals in the sanctuary.

Users in the video's comments were furious with the tourist's actions, many also calling for some sort of retribution.

"I think more than an apology is needed here," wrote one person.

Other users agreed, one writing, "Wow, I hope justice is served."

"Omg!! People are so disappointing!" another person commented. "I hope the animal is okay!"

Fortunately, the hippo is doing just fine after the incident. According to the safari's officials, the plastic bag was taken out of the hippo's mouth shortly after the events in the video occurred. The hippo was also examined and reported to be in healthy condition.

