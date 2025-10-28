Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture footage of rare creature after yearslong absence: 'It was very exciting'

"Having the cameras out just gives us a better understanding."

A multiyear project to monitor Prince Edward Island's wildlife has yielded a surprising yet welcome development: the return of an iconic river species.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company reported that the 40 camera traps set up by the Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division have gleaned valuable insights into the island's wildlife. The motion-sensitive cameras are monitored year-round, allowing staff to identify trends, such as the slight decline in red foxes and the increase in coyotes.

Of all the interesting developments the project has turned up, perhaps the most exciting is the return of the river otter.

Overhunting and habitat destruction in the 20th century led to river otter numbers dropping to the point that they were presumed locally extinct. However, a chance discovery in 2016 raised hopes that they were present in the province, and the cameras have since confirmed their return.

The otter monitoring project's coordinator, Hannah Murnaghan, said: "It was very exciting."

As American Rivers notes, the river otter is considered an indicator species: If otters are present, that means the water quality is sufficient to support them. Beyond their cute appearance is a voracious appetite sated by a varied diet of crustaceans, fish, reptiles, and small mammals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These ravenous little monsters consume about a quarter of their bodyweight daily but maintain a svelte physique thanks to a rapid metabolism. They are a fantastic natural defense against invasive species.

Camera traps are an incredibly valuable tool for conservationists, allowing researchers to gain a clear picture of an area's wildlife. Sometimes, the only evidence of a highly elusive species in a region comes from trail cameras.

The priceless information gleaned from the cameras helps inform local measures to protect wildlife, as Murnaghan explained: "Having the cameras out just gives us a better understanding of what different species are using the riparian area, so that we can strategically plan our projects around that."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.