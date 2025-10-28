Researchers thrilled as trail cameras capture images of elusive creature not seen in years: 'Confirmed sighting'

Researchers in the United Arab Emirates are celebrating a breakthrough for wildlife conservation after trail cameras in Fujairah's Wadi Wurayah National Park captured stunning new images of a critically endangered Arabian lynx — the first confirmed sighting of the elusive predator in the area in years, according to Belta.

Before this, the last time the Arabian lynx, a subspecies native to the mountains and deserts of the Arabian Peninsula, was recorded was in 2023 near Wadi Shees and in Jebel Hafeet back in 2019. Its reappearance this fall marks an encouraging sign that conservation and habitat restoration efforts in the UAE are working.

عودة الوشق العربي للمشهد الطبيعي

في قلب جبال #الفجيرة، التقطت كاميرا استشعار الحركة أول ظهورٍ لـ #الوشق_العربي ضمن "محمية وادي الوريعة الوطنية" بعد سنوات من الغياب.. مشهد نادر لكائنٍ مُدرج ضمن الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض بشكل حرج في دولة الإمارات.

Photo Credit: iStock

The "Notice Nature" initiative, which captured the sightings, is a collaborative program supported by Mashreq Bank, the Fujairah Environment Authority, and Emirates Nature–WWF. Using motion-sensor trail cameras, wildlife can be tracked during the day and at night. High-tech tools like these help scientists track rare species and assess the health of fragile ecosystems without disturbing them.

"Each confirmed sighting provides vital data to assess the species' status, safeguard its fragile habitats, and enhance long-term conservation strategies," wildlife officials said in a joint statement, per Belta.

Trail cameras like these are transforming how researchers study endangered species. By collecting visual evidence in remote habitats, they provide valuable insights into population health and migration patterns — helping experts design better protections for threatened animals.

Smart management of these ecosystems benefits more than just wildlife. Healthy predator populations like the Arabian lynx help regulate prey species, supporting a balanced and resilient food web that ultimately sustains local agriculture and biodiversity.

Dr. Ali Hassan Al Hammoudi, director of biodiversity and natural resources at the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the reappearance underscores "the reserve's role as a safe haven for endangered species," per Belta.

Dr. Andrew Gardner of Emirates Nature–WWF added that the sighting should serve as "a rare and urgent call to action," per Belta. To secure the species' future, he emphasized that continued monitoring and habitat protection are essential.

