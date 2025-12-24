Experts troubled as major US city shatters 70-year-old record amid first week of winter: 'This is not good'

This city isn't alone in these trends.

A major American city hit a record high temperature on Dec. 22, and the forecast for Christmas isn't looking much better, according to KDVR.

What's happening?

Temperatures in Denver, Colorado, reached 72 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, breaking the previous record of 70 degrees Fahrenheit in 1955. Temperatures the day before tied a 1993 record at 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Christmas Day is forecast to hit 67 degrees Fahrenheit. This spike in heat followed a record-breaking snow drought in November.

Colorado isn't alone in these trends. The World Meteorological Organization has predicted that 2025 will be the second- or third-hottest year worldwide on record.

Denver community members have been shocked by the unseasonal temperatures.

"If we had any moisture whatsoever, I'd probably have to go mow my grass," said a farmer on X. "This is not good."

"We have to stop acting like combating climate change is merely optional," wrote a Reddit user in response to the news.

Why are rising temperatures important?

High temperatures are more than just bad news for local ski resorts. Colorado water supplies rely on a healthy snowpack, too. Snow and ice at high elevations melt gradually through the spring and summer to provide freshwater to tributaries downstream. Without sufficient cold to help keep that water in reserve, droughts are more likely earlier in the summer. This is a trend that follows the low snowpack last year.

Droughts lead to poor agricultural performance and raised prices at the grocery store, not to mention increasing wildfire risk.

What's being done about rising temperatures?

Addressing the root cause of rising temperatures means reducing atmospheric pollution wherever possible. Gases like carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide capture heat in the atmosphere and exacerbate a wide range of destructive weather patterns, such as heat waves, floods, droughts, and storms.

Energy production and transportation are major sources of pollution, while agriculture plays a role, too. Luckily, there are alternatives available that can lower impacts. On an individual basis, solutions include switching to an EV, adopting a plant-based diet, upgrading to a heat pump, or switching to solar power.

