Expert warns of uncertain future after unsettling observation in the mountains: 'We are really lagging'

Colorado's snowpack plays a crucial role in supplying water to millions of people, but this winter's snowfall has been anything but even. While some areas have received a much-needed boost, others are falling behind — raising concerns about the state's water future.

What's happening?

The snowpack levels are showing a stark divide between the northern and southern regions, following a typical La Niña pattern. While the central and northern mountains report near-average snow accumulation, the southern ranges — including the San Juan Mountains, Rio Grande basin, and parts of the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains — are experiencing dangerously low levels.

"We are really lagging in terms of our snowpack," said Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist with KUSA in Denver, emphasizing the severity of the deficit in the southern mountains.

This snowpack shortfall is a growing concern as much of the region depends on winter snow for its water supply. While recent February storms brought some relief to Denver Water's collection areas, boosting snowpack in the South Platte and Colorado River basins, the outlook for the state's southern half remains uncertain.

Why is low snowpack in Colorado concerning?

Mountain snow isn't just a scenic winter staple — it's a critical source of water for millions of people. Snowpack serves as a natural reservoir, slowly releasing water into rivers and reservoirs as it melts. Without sufficient snow, communities downstream could face water shortages, increased drought conditions, and heightened wildfire risks.

Colorado's water supply is already under strain, and the U.S. Drought Monitor has been tracking intensifying drought conditions across the western part of the country. If these snow deficits persist, they could disrupt agriculture, hydropower generation, and even everyday drinking water access.

The bigger picture? This isn't just a one-off bad snow year. Climate scientists have observed a long-term decline in Western snowpack because of rising temperatures, which speeds up snowmelt and reduces overall accumulation. In short, Colorado's water future is becoming more unpredictable.

What's being done about it?

Despite the current deficit, upcoming storms could help replenish some of the lost snowpack in southern Colorado, giving the region a much-needed boost. But long-term solutions are essential to safeguard water supplies.

Water conservation efforts, smart irrigation techniques, and policies promoting sustainable water use can help communities adapt to these shifting snow patterns. On a larger scale, transitioning to clean energy sources and cutting pollution can slow the warming trend that's fueling these erratic weather patterns.

For individuals, simple actions like reducing water waste, supporting local conservation programs, and advocating for stronger environmental policies can make a difference. Every drop — and every snowflake — counts.

