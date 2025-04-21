State establishes innovative program to reverse concerning trend: 'By far the largest amount of grant funding in history'

Delaware has launched a $1.5 million fund to help improve forests throughout the state.

The fund, as Coast TV reported, will be used to create a cost-share program for landowners that will help improve forest health and resilience. The hope is that this fund will promote native tree planting and reverse the widespread forest loss the state has been experiencing.

"Along with tree planting, we also selected invasive species control and prescribed fire as practices that would help improve forest health and resiliency, not only for participating landowners but all Delawareans," said Forest Stewardship Coordinator Laura Upham, per Coast TV.

The money comes from the U.S. Forest Service through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and applications are reviewed on a rolling, first-come, first-served basis. Non-industrial, private forest landowners, homeowners associations, nonprofits, municipalities, and county governments are welcome to apply.

This funding will go a long way toward boosting native tree cover in the state and removing invasive species. Forests offer a multitude of benefits to people and the environment, including conserving water, purifying groundwater, removing pollution from the air, providing shade, and supporting biodiversity by providing habitat to a wide range of animals.

Removing invasive species can help further boost biodiversity and support ecosystem services that benefit people. Invasive plant species often grow quickly and outcompete native plants, causing them to die. This destroys biodiversity and reduces and alters wildlife habitat.

Many people are choosing to rewild their yards, focusing on removing invasive species, and planting a variety of native trees, shrubs, and plants. Native plants are not only better for the ecosystem, but they are also much easier to maintain because they are adapted to local conditions. As a result, incorporating native plants into a garden can save people time and greatly reduce the amount of money spent on water and expensive fertilizers. This also creates a healthy ecosystem for pollinators that help protect our food supply.

Per Coast TV, Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd said, "This is by far the largest amount of grant funding in history that the Delaware Forest Service has received to promote forest stewardship to help improve forest conditions throughout the state."

