Researchers make concerning discovery about proposed deep-sea venture: 'A new potential threat'

New research has revealed the troubling impact that a proposed new deep-sea venture could have on several already threatened marine species.

What's happening?

A new study from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa found that deep-sea mining in the Clarion-Clipperton zone would threaten the habitat of dozens of chimaera, ray, and shark species.

Of the 30 species identified in the study, more than two-thirds are already under threat, and if mining operations begin, they could be lost entirely.

"Deep-sea mining is a new potential threat to this group of animals, which are both vital in the ocean ecosystem and to human culture and identity," the paper's lead author, Aaron Judah, said.

Mining would harm species that lay their eggs and forage for food on the ocean floor. Further up, the discharge plumes from mining would disrupt the food web, and the noise would disturb the breeding of several species.

Whales are especially sensitive to noise pollution; the University of Melbourne found excess noise can slow down migration by 20%. Nearer the surface, the release of toxic metals and sediment would also cause significant harm to the ocean's ecosystem.

Why is deep-sea mining concerning?

Demand for materials such as cobalt, nickel, and other rare-earth minerals is soaring, and the ocean may provide the answer. However, the true, long-term impact of deep-sea mining is still very poorly understood.

Unfortunately, as the mass deforestation worldwide shows, the lure of a quick buck may blind legislators to the irreparable harm they may be about to unleash.

The deep sea itself is equally shrouded in mystery. Much of the ocean floor simply hasn't been properly surveyed, and new species are being uncovered all the time.

It's hard to overstate how vital megafauna like whales and sharks are to the ocean ecosystem. Sharks maintain the balance of the food web and protect key habitats, such as kelp forests and seagrass beds, from overgrazing. Sharks are already facing several ecological threats; they hardly need another one.

What's being done to mitigate the risks of mining the ocean?

The researchers are calling for more study into the environmental impact of deep-sea mining before any operation begins. It's a matter of raising awareness of the issues and providing lawmakers with a clear picture of the risks.

One seemingly small but significant way to help lower short-term component demand is through better electronics recycling. There's money to be made from those unwanted goods gathering dust in the basement, and it'll help with the growing e-waste problem.

