Scientists issue warning after witnessing shocking phenomenon in the ocean: 'We can't keep ignoring'

A report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature claims one-third of sharks, chimaeras, and rays are threatened by vulnerability or extinction. The most significant threats include overfishing, parts trading, and habitat degradation. The call to action has never been more necessary for protecting the planet's oceanic life.

What's happening?

Many of these species are in danger of being lost forever, and humans are the primary cause. In addition to fishing, tourism and ocean acidification are further stressors.

The IUCN report said human activity caused an 80% population decline in over 100 shark species between 1975 and 2009. Sharks reproduce slowly, so it's challenging for them to keep up as their homes fill with pollution and fishers cage them in tossed fishing nets.

Shark researcher Nick Dulvy said, "We're in a situation where the sharks and rays are telling us that these coastal fishers are in a terrible state … we can't keep ignoring."

Why is shark and ray decline concerning?

This report is one of many worrying assessments of struggling marine species, as coral reefs and other fish populations also suffer. Falling numbers are alarming because sharks and rays are critical for aquatic ecosystems. They cycle nutrients, keep the food chain in order, and absorb carbon dioxide to help with greenhouse gas pollution.

The situation highlights the progress nations must make in the animal parts trade. Shark fins, gill plates, and meat need regulation to prevent overfishing. Legislative negligence could lead to job loss and economic distress for industry workers.

The report also mentions increased trade because of accessible routes and cheaper shipping prices. This shows governments must create science-based catch quotas to let species repopulate. Otherwise, the environment will be imbalanced.

Humans have yet to study more than 80% of the ocean. Without action, human activity could damage these unexplored areas or cause extinctions before people see them.

What's being done to conserve sharks and rays?

Conservation efforts are vital to progressing toward a cleaner planet. Without these animals, the acidity of the oceans will harm fishing opportunities, deepen food scarcity, and keep carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The IUCN study identified bright and dark spots where these animals are stabilizing and not, allowing for targeted recovery actions.

Raising awareness about the environmental influences of sharks and rays increases the chance that communities will collaborate to protect them. Policy is worth fighting for, as it brought species such as sei whales back to Argentine coasts after near extinction.

Additionally, every action that combats the climate crisis and rising temperatures will help, including transitioning to renewable energy and dismissing single-use plastics. Every action matters, so the best time to start changing is now.

