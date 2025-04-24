Satellite imagery exposes crimes occurring at massive scale: 'A serious and longstanding problem'

"We need to end the current logic."

An alarming new report revealed that Amazonian trees aren't the only thing being cut; corners are being cut too with massive amounts of illegal deforestation being reported.

What's happening?

As Mongabay reported, a new report by Instituto Centro de Vida found that 91% of all forest clearing lacked proper authorization in the year from August 2023 to July 2024.

Using satellite monitoring data from Brazil's space agency, researchers found that only 9% of deforestation in the Amazon was registered with proper permits.

In the Cerrado, just 49% was authorized. The study reveals how weak the permit system is and how a lack of transparency can create loopholes for fraud. Upon further investigation, only eight of 16 states fully integrated with the federal permit database SINAFLOR.

"The presence of organized crime has intensified, but the reality of the absence of public authorities at different levels of government is a serious and long standing problem in the region," Climate Observatory public policy coordinator Suely Araújo told Mongabay.

Why is illegal deforestation important?

Illegal deforestation undermines communities and economies that depend on stable ecosystems.

Forest loss in the Amazon disrupts the ecosystem in many ways. For example, changes in rainfall patterns critical for agriculture across South America can harm crop yields and water supplies.

In the Cerrado, even legal deforestation pushes the limits of sustainability, threatening one of the most ecologically rich regions on the planet.

Unchecked forest clearing also emboldens organized crime networks and displaces Indigenous communities. When laws are not enforced, it allows for harm not only to the environment but also surrounding residents.

What's being done about illegal deforestation?

To tackle illegal clearing, experts stress the need for stronger enforcement paired with economic disincentives.

"We need to end the current logic that illegal deforestation pays off," Vinicius Salgueiro of ICV said.

Policies that reward farmers and ranchers for regenerating land and improving soil health are gaining traction, while programs encouraging agricultural production on already cleared land look to reduce new deforestation.

For individuals, supporting organizations such as Rainforest Trust and Amazon Watch is a great way to help. It is also crucial to be well-versed in climate issues to be able to educate others. Planting seeds of trees and knowledge is how we can bring back the health of our planet.

