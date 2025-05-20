Hiker baffled after stumbling upon heartbreaking scene of destruction at peaceful lake: 'It baffles me'

A few benches and a cleaner lake were supposed to provide benefits to the public in the island nation of Cyprus — but vandals had other plans.

In a Reddit post meant to serve as a "reminder to take care of the place we live in," one user shared a "disappointing" scene they encountered on the banks of a lake in Nicosia. According to the Redditor, a local conservation organization cleaned up the area and installed benches made from repurposed wooden pallets. But the eco-minded effort quickly became the target of vandalism.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It seems like not everyone agrees with this initiative, as the littering persists and has only gotten worse," they wrote.

The user added that trash cans were overturned, scattering garbage across the lakeside. Several newly installed benches were disassembled, and some were even set on fire.

"The benches were placed there for [visitors'] own benefit, yet they prefer to smash them and leave the place looking like Kotsiatis," the poster wrote, referencing a village known for problematic landfill waste.

Frustrated by the disrespect of a shared public space, the Redditor issued a call to action: "This is a public service announcement to remind you that we must take care of what we have."

Commenters agreed with the frustrated local, calling for better care and protection of public nature areas.

"Hiking trails are full of wet wipes, shotgun cartridges, coffee cups and cans, even tyres at some points," one commenter wrote. "It baffles me how difficult it is to keep these areas clean."

Access to nature is a privilege — and one that's becoming increasingly rare as development and pollution erase green spaces. It's essential to treat these environments with care and respect, leaving them as good as you found them, if not better.

While you can't always control how others treat public spaces, you can take meaningful steps to address similar issues in your own community.

You can start by reporting any accumulation of trash or property destruction to local officials. Though some communities report facing delays or inaction with cleanup efforts, persistence and public pressure can make a difference. And holding local authorities accountable is key to maintaining cleaner, healthier neighborhoods.

You can also take action at the grassroots level. Organizing cleanup efforts helps restore pride in shared spaces and encourages collective responsibility. For a longer-term impact, consider advocating for better waste management infrastructure or teaming up with local nonprofits to support sustainable environmental initiatives.

The original poster urged readers of the post to support local cleanup efforts and "report any who would destroy the environment."

"Change begins with ourselves, then others," they emphasized.

Proving the point, one commenter shared an anecdote about confronting a friend who casually tossed a chocolate wrapper on the ground during a walk. When questioned, the friend shrugged it off, saying, "Everyone else does it." The commenter wrote that they explained to the friend how they pick up other people's trash when walking and discard it in provided bins. Their care for the environment made an impression.

"Since then, she always holds on to trash and puts it in the bin later whenever she comes across one," the commenter wrote. "I know it's only one person … but it feels good."

