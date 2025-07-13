Onlooker captures scary video of tourist's dangerous actions near wild bison: 'She got out of her car and walked up'

"And here I am afraid to get close to a tame horse in a stable."

This tourist broke a ton of park rules and could have been seriously hurt in the process.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared a shocking video taken by Helen Tatzel Dykeman (@htatdykeman) of a tourist standing among a herd of bison and their babies at Custer State Park.

"She got out of her car and walked up to a group with babies and just stood there taking photos," the caption said.

Bison are beautiful creatures, but they can be very dangerous. Adult bison can weigh several thousand pounds and stand over five feet tall.

Like many animals, bison are very protective of their young, and they are more likely to feel threatened by nearby humans when they have offspring. If they decide to charge, bison can reach speeds of 35 miles per hour.

To allow people to view these majestic animals safely, Custer State Park has scenic driving routes throughout the park. But it requires visitors to remain inside vehicles or to "stay at least 100 yards away from bison, elk, and other animals," per the state park's website. It also advises tourists not to feed the creatures.

The woman decided to exit her vehicle and approach the bison, completely ignoring the park's guidance. Rules aren't there to stop visitors from having fun; they are there to stop serious injury or death to both people and animals.

Unfortunately, tourons still continue to put themselves and even their children in harm's way.

Wildlife should stay wild. Wild animals that become accustomed to humans will become aggressive, especially for food, and may be euthanized as a result.

National parks are an amazing way to see our planet's natural beauty, but it's important to remember that preservation and conservation should come before recreation. Stay on the trails, respect wildlife, and leave no trace.

Commenters were shocked by the tourist's lack of common sense.

"You NEVER go near an animal with babies," one user wrote.

"And here I am afraid to get close to a tame horse in a stable," another said.

