US farmers devastated as unprecedented conditions destroy key crops: 'This year really was one of the worst years that I've seen'

Virginia farmers have encountered steep crop losses this summer, according to the Fauquier Times.

What's happening?

Fauquier County has seen a drop of 70% in apple orchard yields and a drop of 50% in peaches.

"This year really was one of the worst years that I've seen," said Tim Owhiler, a horticulture extension agent in the Fauquier County Extension Office, per the Times.

A cold snap in April, an early March bloom, and heavy summer rainfall have all contributed to poor output for farmers. The added humidity has created an ideal environment for fungal infections to spread across multiple crops. Apricots, corn, cherries, and pumpkins all suffered under the range of harsh weather conditions.

These challenges aren't exclusive to Virginia. Neighboring North Carolina and West Virginia have also suffered recent crop losses.

Why are crop yields important?

Extreme weather patterns, such as floods and droughts, are being exacerbated by atmospheric pollution. The challenges these disasters pose to farmers translate into higher prices at grocery stores. As food security becomes a bigger problem worldwide, it can drive climate migration, increasing the strain on infrastructure in destination countries.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The more extreme stressors on agriculture are also destroying homes, creating a housing insurance crisis, and challenging wildlife survival.

What's being done about crop yields?

Luckily, some Virginian crops fared better with the extra rain, including blackberries, potatoes, blueberries, pawpaw, and elderberries. Some farmers have been able to power through the challenging conditions for other crops.

"Your field crops are generally more aggressive than some of your vegetable crops, and they can withstand a higher degree of moisture — I'm going to call it abuse — than some other crops can," said farmer Jimmy Messick, per the Fauquier Times. "But we had to go back and replant some soybeans two or three times, so it hasn't all been rosy on that side either."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



