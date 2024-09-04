  • Outdoors Outdoors

Governor issues state of emergency after crop yields suffer from extreme drought: 'Damage ... can have long-term effects'

"When we have high temperatures added to the drought, stress is multiplied and will stunt growth."

by Alyssa Ochs
"When we have high temperatures added to the drought, stress is multiplied and will stunt growth."

Photo Credit: iStock

Extreme drought conditions in West Virginia led the governor to declare a state of emergency. 

Climate shifts involving inadequate rainfall and dangerously high temperatures are putting West Virginia's farms at risk for the current and future growing seasons. 

What's happening?

As The Dominion Post reported, severe drought conditions in West Virginia are impacting crop yield and quality and the livelihoods of farming families. 

Experts at West Virginia University have emphasized how droughts negatively impact crops and how state-led emergency efforts can help. 

"When we have high temperatures added to the drought, stress is multiplied and will stunt growth and produce smaller fruits, leading to compromised quality and reduction in overall yield," said WVU Extension professor and consumer horticulture specialist Mira Danilovich. 

Agriculture is the backbone of the world's food supply and an industry we all rely on to meet our basic needs. Without thriving and abundant crops grown on farms, we cannot access healthy foods to fuel our bodies and support our families. 

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

Farming is also a way of life and means of income and self-sufficiency for families worldwide. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported that 98% of the state's agricultural lands are small family farms. 

Even more concerning is that the current drought has impacted more than just this year's crop. 

Danilovich explained that "damage caused from drought can have long-term effects. The process of flower bud formation is taking place right now, establishing the crop potential for the next season, so there may be carryover into next year's growing season."

What's being done about severe droughts?

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is distributing emergency services to residents needing support due to the drought. The state's governor, Jim Justice, is paying close attention to the needs of farmers during this difficult time. The 30-day state of emergency, which Gov. Justice extended on Aug. 23, covers all 55 counties in West Virginia. 

Farmers can make their land and crops more resilient to droughts through effective moisture conservation and management practices, such as using mulch to prevent evaporation-related moisture loss and keep the ground cool. Supplemental irrigation, solar pumps, and modern technologies can also aid farmers as our climate continues to change. 

Even non-farmers can take individual actions to lessen their environmental impact and contributions to droughts, such as wasting less water, signing up for community solar, and walking places whenever possible.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x