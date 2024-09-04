Governor issues state of emergency after crop yields suffer from extreme drought: 'Damage ... can have long-term effects'

"When we have high temperatures added to the drought, stress is multiplied and will stunt growth."

Extreme drought conditions in West Virginia led the governor to declare a state of emergency.

Climate shifts involving inadequate rainfall and dangerously high temperatures are putting West Virginia's farms at risk for the current and future growing seasons.

What's happening?

As The Dominion Post reported, severe drought conditions in West Virginia are impacting crop yield and quality and the livelihoods of farming families.

Experts at West Virginia University have emphasized how droughts negatively impact crops and how state-led emergency efforts can help.

"When we have high temperatures added to the drought, stress is multiplied and will stunt growth and produce smaller fruits, leading to compromised quality and reduction in overall yield," said WVU Extension professor and consumer horticulture specialist Mira Danilovich.

Why is drought-related crop damage important?

Agriculture is the backbone of the world's food supply and an industry we all rely on to meet our basic needs. Without thriving and abundant crops grown on farms, we cannot access healthy foods to fuel our bodies and support our families.

Farming is also a way of life and means of income and self-sufficiency for families worldwide. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported that 98% of the state's agricultural lands are small family farms.

Even more concerning is that the current drought has impacted more than just this year's crop.

Danilovich explained that "damage caused from drought can have long-term effects. The process of flower bud formation is taking place right now, establishing the crop potential for the next season, so there may be carryover into next year's growing season."

What's being done about severe droughts?

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is distributing emergency services to residents needing support due to the drought. The state's governor, Jim Justice, is paying close attention to the needs of farmers during this difficult time. The 30-day state of emergency, which Gov. Justice extended on Aug. 23, covers all 55 counties in West Virginia.

Farmers can make their land and crops more resilient to droughts through effective moisture conservation and management practices, such as using mulch to prevent evaporation-related moisture loss and keep the ground cool. Supplemental irrigation, solar pumps, and modern technologies can also aid farmers as our climate continues to change.

Even non-farmers can take individual actions to lessen their environmental impact and contributions to droughts, such as wasting less water, signing up for community solar, and walking places whenever possible.

