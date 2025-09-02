Six-year-old boy hospitalized after coyote attack at softball game: 'I wasn't thinking of anything, I was just yelling'

Officials emphasized that direct attacks on people — especially children — are rare.

A California family is recovering after a wildlife encounter left a young boy in the hospital.

What happened?

Six-year-old Enoch Palomar was playing at Del Amo Park in Carson, California, on Monday morning when a coyote lunged at him without warning, biting his head and legs.

"I wasn't thinking of anything, I was just yelling," the boy told ABC7. His mother, Melissa, rushed to his side, shouting until the animal ran off.

The bites required 20 stitches, and Enoch had to undergo rabies treatment.

While coyote sightings are common in Southern California, officials emphasized that direct attacks on people — especially children — are rare. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife collected evidence to identify the animal, while city officials reminded residents to report sightings and avoid leaving out food or trash that attracts wildlife.

Why is this concerning?

Although rare, human-coyote conflicts are becoming more visible as animals adapt to shrinking wild spaces. Expanding suburbs, habitat destruction, and dwindling natural food sources — all worsened by rising global temperatures — drive wildlife closer to human communities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These encounters aren't isolated: from bison in Yellowstone to bears in neighborhood pools, interactions between people and wild animals are on the rise.

It is a pattern that highlights how environmental stressors ripple into public safety and how protecting ecosystems and biodiversity isn't only about saving animals — it's also about safeguarding people from preventable danger.

What's being done about it?

Local leaders in Carson have increased signage in parks and provided residents with tools to report coyote activity.

On a broader scale, reducing encounters starts with protecting and restoring natural habitats, giving animals the resources they need far from city streets.

Individuals can help by securing trash, never feeding wildlife, and supporting local conservation policies. On a bigger scale, advocating for biodiversity protections and reducing activities that worsen global heating — like switching to cleaner energy — help address the root causes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.