Officials raise urgent alarm as critical road could wash away: 'We do need to do something'

Rising sea levels have put a major road on New York's Long Island at risk, with officials scrambling to save it before it potentially washes away.

What's happening?

Located on the North Fork, a peninsula in the northeastern portion of Long Island, is County Road 48. As the East End Beacon notes, it is commonly referred to as The North Road, as it goes through the northern part of the peninsula before winding along the coastlines of Hashamomuck Cove and Hashamomuck Pond.

But officials warn that, as sea levels continue to rise, the road is susceptible to flooding. And as one of only two major east-west roads in the North Fork, the road is vital for emergency services in the region.

"We do need to do something with this road," Suffolk County acting chief engineer Alexander Prego said at a town board meeting. "By 2050, there's an expectation of 16 inches of sea level rise at this location. That's only 25 years. It's not far away. By 2100, it could be up to 34 inches, almost three feet. That's what we're dealing with."

Southold town supervisor Al Krupski was even more direct, saying the road could be destroyed during major storms, like the nor'easter that washed away stockpiled sand at a local beach in May.

Why is this concerning?

Rising sea levels are one of many potentially catastrophic effects associated with our planet's warming temperatures. As dirty fuels continue to get burned, the toxic gases released into the air trap heat within our environment, causing the Earth to get hotter.

Those rising temperatures are directly responsible for two driving forces behind our oceans rising. As the planet gets warmer, glaciers and ice caps melt, forcing water levels to rise. But warm temperatures and windy weather also cause water within the ocean to become warmer and expand.

Those two forces have led to a significant rise in the world's oceans. Since satellites started recording ocean heights in 1993, global sea levels have risen by 4 inches, and the rate of rise has more than doubled.

That warming climate also results in more extreme weather events, such as severe storms and flooding. Combined with rising sea levels, that could put not just roads but entire coastal communities at risk in the future.

What's being done about this?

Documents show that the county has recommended raising The North Road, along with two other "priority" roads, and implementing living shorelines.

The county has also put aside $2 million in its 2026 budget to study and determine the best method for making the road safer.

"This area is high on our priority list," Prego said.

