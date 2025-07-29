  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists issue warning about concerning trend in extreme US weather: 'Significantly windier and rainier'

This translates to greater infrastructure damage.

by Ren Venkatesh
This translates to greater infrastructure damage.

Photo Credit: iStock

New research suggests that nor'easters — large-scale Atlantic storms that typically form near the stretch of coast between North Carolina and Massachusetts — are rising in intensity, fueled by higher oceanic temperatures and atmospheric moisture.

What's happening?

Nor'easters tend to originate when cooler air masses from the North collide with warmer, wetter air over the Gulf Stream Atlantic current, coming together with a level of spin that creates a cyclone. 

According to Inside Climate News, nor'easters today are "significantly windier and rainier than they were in the middle of the 20th century," making the threat to our homes and lives more perilous than ever.

The research, conducted by climate scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, established a trend of rising wind speeds over 900 different nor'easters from 1940 to the present day. 

Why are intensifying nor'easters concerning?

Taking into account that the destructive potential of a storm is proportional to the cube of its wind speed, the study's Michael Mann noted that the increasing nor'easter wind speeds over the years are even more alarming than they seem, amounting to a rise in destructive potential of over 17%. This translates to greater infrastructure damage when these storms make landfall, as well as more civilian lives endangered — not to mention the economic burden of rebuilding and relocation.

But more severe storms and similar weather events are only one symptom of the ongoing issue of human-induced changes to the climate, fueled by large-scale carbon pollution that traps heat within our atmosphere. While isolated weather phenomena aren't by any means unnatural, higher atmospheric moisture and higher sea levels due to melting Arctic ice sheets supercharge these events to devastating consequences.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

What's being done about extreme weather?

If you're worried about nor'easters or similar weather phenomena in your area, consider making your home more resilient by installing solar panels in conjunction with a battery system to keep your power running during an emergency.

To address the ongoing issue of supercharged storms in the long term, however, we need to cut down on our carbon pollution. Even small switches — like taking public transportation instead of driving or upgrading to energy-efficient appliances at home — can make a difference.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x