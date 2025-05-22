Coastal residents face profound dilemma about future of community as property threat looms: 'Something had to be done'

"We could hope that all the predictions are wrong, but we're scientists, so that didn't make sense."

Rising seas are threatening the tranquility of a town on North Carolina's coast, according to the Assembly.

What's happening?

The borders of Beaufort, a beautiful town in eastern North Carolina, include the Newport River and Pamlico Sound. North Carolina's fourth-oldest town is home to nearly 5,000 people. The town's tourism website proudly refers to the coastal community as "America's favorite town."

And rising sea levels are threatening Beaufort's serenity.

Keith Rittmaster, a Beaufort landlord and the natural science curator at the North Carolina Maritime Museum, was forced to raise his home 10 feet to avoid frequent flooding.

It cost Rittmaster $80,000 to raise his home, nearly 10 times the amount he paid for the house 43 years ago.

"Something had to be done," Rittmaster told the Assembly. "We could wait for a federal grant, which may never show up, we could hope that all the predictions are wrong, but we're scientists, so that didn't make sense."

Why are rising sea levels along North Carolina's coast important?

Scientists have warned that sea levels are projected to rise from 1.4 to 2.8 feet higher by the end of this century, and even a rise of nearly seven feet "cannot be ruled out." North Carolina would be one of the states most severely impacted, with some of its coastal counties submerged in the worst-case scenario.

Our overheating planet is supercharging storms. Higher water levels coupled with stronger storms are a dangerous combination for coastal communities like Beaufort. Rising sea levels worsen storm impacts as storm surges push further inland and become more destructive.

Increased flooding threatens the safety of flood victims in other ways. Residents of Beaufort are concerned about the health risks associated with mold that can come after water damage from floods that impact their homes.

"When you're living in a home that is moldy, you are breathing in the volatile organic compounds," warned Sonia Rapaport, a doctor who treats patients with mold-related illnesses. "You're breathing in the secondary metabolites. You're breathing in fragments. You're breathing in spores, and the immune system doesn't like those. They don't belong in our bodies."

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Reducing the amount of heat-trapping gases released into our atmosphere from humans burning dirty energy sources will help cool our planet and slow rising sea levels caused by melting ice sheets and glaciers.

You may be able to cut your energy costs down to $0, along with reducing pollution and protecting your home, all by adding solar panels and a battery system. This combination can boost your resilience during storms and power outages. Use EnergySage's free service to compare local installers and unlock savings up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Learning about critical climate issues and sharing this information with friends and family are ways we can raise awareness about important topics like the impacts of rising sea levels.

