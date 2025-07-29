Scientists raise red flags after satellite images reveal concerning Arctic phenomenon: 'Very high-resolution images'

Climate change scientists are sending out a warning after satellite images confirmed that Arctic glaciers are shrinking.

What's happening?

Glaciologists working in Norway's Svalbard archipelago are using satellite imaging technology to map expeditions and study glaciers up close and in person, according to aerospace company Airbus.

"Matthieu Tordeur and I worked with the Airbus teams, who provided us with satellite images that were essential for preparing our expedition and finding our way around," said glaciologist Heïdi Sevestre, per Airbus. "The very high-resolution images enabled us to map crevasses, helping us to stay out of danger."

The technology not only helped the researchers prepare for their journey, but it also confirmed previous research that revealed Arctic glaciers have been getting smaller. Satellites provide researchers with invaluable data, enabling them to measure changes and develop predictive models.

The changes they found were shocking. In the last 20 years, glaciers have lost about 5% of their total volume. That's about 273 billion metric tons of ice per year, which averages out to the amount of water one person drinks in 30 years, Airbus wrote.

Why are melting glaciers important?

The world's glaciers are critical to all life on Earth. Natural glacier melt feeds lakes, rivers, and oceans, delivering nutrients that drive the bloom of phytoplankton, which is the basis of all marine life food chains.

However, the increasingly rapid melting of glaciers, as linked to climate change, is causing sea levels to rise, which can increase coastal erosion. It can also exacerbate storm surge as warming air and water temperatures lead to more frequent extreme weather events. And while severe storms and natural disasters have always existed, the scientific consensus shows that climate change is making them worse.

"I regularly encounter misconceptions," explained Sevestre, per Airbus. "For example, I still hear people say that Arctic sea ice is growing, when in fact it has lost about 50% of its area and three-quarters of its volume in 40 years."

What's being done about melting glaciers?

Currently, research is being conducted to identify the most effective methods for mitigating human-induced climate change and rapid glacier melt. Experts say global carbon emissions should be reduced by 45% over the next decade and eliminated completely by 2050 to save the glaciers.

For now, scientists in Norway will continue to monitor glaciers for changes. Satellites have become an essential tool.

"Satellites are an extraordinary ally for studying glaciers where we would never set foot," said Sevestre, per Airbus. "Or at least not without prior information."

