Fishermen take bold action to solve pressing issue in troubled waterway: 'The work is not easy, but we try'

In order to promote a thriving marine ecosystem, a fishers' group off the coast of Africa is enacting a series of no-fishing zones. The move may also be the key to ensuring that the region's economy is able to survive in the long term.

As a nation built around the fishing industry, Comoros relies heavily on the health of marine life in the Indian Ocean. The region boasts a large coral reef system, which not only acts as a natural barrier that protects coastlines from erosion and storm surges but also supports an array of marine species.

However, overfishing has posed a significant threat to Comoros' social and economic well-being as well as the health of the coral reefs. On the island of Anjouan, a fishing group known as Malezi Mema has opted to protect the heart of its nation by shoring up the fish population.

Ansoya Ahmed, the president of Malezi Mema, told Mongabay that the implementation of a no-take zone in 2021 was sparked by the actions of Mayotte, a nearby archipelago that closed off fisheries while facing a similar issue. The fishing group established the 25-acre no-take zone inside Shisiwani National Park off the Sima Peninsula in western Anjouan.

But it hasn't been smooth sailing for Comoros, a nation whose primary food source and economic lifeline is dependent on the ocean waters. Alame Mohamed, a community mobilizer at Shisiwani National Park, reflected on the trial and error of operating the no-take zone and working with the community.

"The work is not easy, but we try, because with the problems in our country, like poverty, many people think that fishing will provide them with something to eat," Mohamed told Mongabay. "The goal is also to avoid punishing the communities."

Despite the challenges that Malezi Mema and the people of Comoros have faced, it appears that improvements in the no-take zone are finally becoming noticeable. As noted by Ahmed, fishers are now spotting fish species and sea turtles that had all but disappeared in recent years.

Another sign that the no-take zone has steadily made a difference has been the emergence of fish shoals, or loosely organized groups of fish, closer to the shore. This has become a welcome sight for fishermen in the region, who can now save time and fuel by staying closer to home.

