Researchers issue warning after making shocking discovery in remote part of Indian Ocean: 'A pervasive and systemic issue'

The danger is here now.

Studies have shown that microplastics are abundant in our oceans and other waterways, but a new paper shows the pollutants have traveled even greater distances and at greater rates than previously thought.

What's happening?

In a study published in Conservation Science and Practice, scientists reported that "shockingly high" levels of microplastics were found in the Chagos Marine Protected Area, a remote spot in the Indian Ocean, according to Oceanographic.

Since the spot is sparsely populated, it is believed the pollution is coming from a great distance.

The Chagos Marine Protected Area is home to vast and diverse ecosystems. Scientists are particularly worried about manta rays. They are filter feeders and may be ingesting mass quantities of these microplastics, which could affect their reproduction and cause other health problems.

"While protected areas are created to protect an endangered species like the reef manta rays from things like fishing and other anthropogenic impacts, plastic — due to it drifting across country boundaries and certainly across the boundaries of protected areas — is a pervasive and systemic issue that needs global action to address," said Jessica Savage, a lead author of the study.

Why are microplastics in oceans important?

The proliferation of plastic waste around the world has been a regular source of consternation for environmentalists, and their worry and frustration is well earned.

The effects of all these microplastics are not fully understood. But plastics are made using toxic chemicals. So, it is not a surprise to learn microplastics are linked to damaged cells in humans as well as infertility, cancer, lung disease, and a decline in cognitive function.

The Chagos Marine Protected Area is not the only remote spot where microplastics have been discovered. Researchers found the toxic materials in remote regions of the Himalayas.

And microplastics are endangering not only our health but also our food supply. A concerning report out of France estimates that 13% of fish species face a significant risk of extinction because of rising ocean temperatures, overfishing, and microplastics.

What's being done about microplastics?

There are many things we can do to address this issue, including limiting the amount of plastic we use. One way to do that is to repurpose containers and packaging.

Another is to support a global plastics treaty, which would significantly curb the amount of plastic produced and consumed.

