Boat captain hit with major penalties for dangerous act off California coast: 'Threatens our marine ecosystem'

A Southern California fishing boat captain was fined after releasing toxic wastewater into the ocean near the shore, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

The culprit was William Porter McHenry, owner and operator of McHenry Fisheries and captain of the 67-foot commercial vessel known as the Sea Pearl.

Authorities observed the Sea Pearl heading out to sea while dumping the wastewater, known as "stick water."

Stick water is a byproduct of the squid harvesting process. As squid are captured, they are stored in a saltwater tank below deck. Because they are stressed, they release ink, which is high in ammonia and therefore toxic.

According to an investigation by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Sea Pearl delivered over 200,000 pounds of squid in Ventura Harbor and then accepted the leftover stick water from Silver Bay Seafoods. Legally, that stick water could have been dumped three nautical miles offshore to protect the waters closer to the coast, but the Sea Pearl did not travel out that far before returning to dock.

McHenry was ordered to pay almost $17,000 in fines: $8,444.69 for environmental restoration, $6,555.31 in penalties and investigation costs, and $1,889.39 for unfair business practices.

That's an appropriate punishment for someone who risked damaging the environment that fishers rely on for their livelihoods and other people rely on for food.

"This case highlights the importance of protecting our coastal waters," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Karen Wold, per Fox 11 Los Angeles. "Illegally dumping harmful waste threatens our marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of those who depend on it."

This is just one small step in restoring an ocean heavily damaged by human activity. There are still 170 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean, with more arriving every day.

However, it's a step in the right direction.

