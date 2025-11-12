School celebrates opening of game-changing project spearheaded by students: 'It really inspired me'

"Gives people the opportunity to come together."

Mississippi youth have just finished their school's first community garden, according to WJTV.

Byram Middle School is now host to a garden with cabbage, carrots, lettuce, green beans, and ornamental plants. It was put together by the local Beta Club.

The Beta Club is a national organization that mobilizes youth towards achievement in academia, character, service, and leadership. This isn't the first time these goals have intersected with the environment, either. Chapters have engaged in beach clean-ups, building pollinator gardens, and tree-planting.

"This garden gives people the opportunity to come together, put their hands in the soil and actually work together for a common goal," said Byram Middle School assistant principal George Jones, per WJTV.

Engaging actively in gardening yields a bunch of benefits, including improved mental and physical health.

Growing your own food in a garden like this isn't subject to the harsh pesticides found on food from the grocery store. Those pesticides can also cause damage to the marine ecosystem through runoff.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Combined with the shorter distance homegrown produce goes to get to your plate, local produce is typically healthier to eat than what you would buy in the store.

That short travel distance also reduces pollution. About 20% of the atmospheric pollution created by any given product comes from transportation. This exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods, droughts, and heat waves, which disrupt agriculture and ultimately raise prices at the grocery store.

Those weather patterns equally have negative effects on housing and ecology. By eating local, you help curb those trends.

While there are benefits of community gardens that abound, the Byram Beta Club's lead on the project spoke to what motivated him to plant one at his middle school.

"My grandma and grandpa would grow their own things. It really inspired me because I wanted to do the same thing," said organizer Kenneth Brown, per WJTV.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.