Officials drain park pond after discovery of tenacious invasive species: 'We focus so heavily on preventing their introduction'

After months of monitoring, a lake in Colorado was refilled in spring — a welcome milestone after a long fight against a small but invasive species.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials drained Highline Lake in November 2024 after discovering mussel larvae along the Colorado River and began refilling it earlier this year, the Colorado Sun reported.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species non-native to Colorado, according to CPW. They can spread easily by clinging to hard, underwater surfaces like rafts, boat bottoms, paddle boards, and angling equipment.

"Eradicating an invasive species once it is established can be difficult, which is why we focus so heavily on preventing their introduction," Maddie Baker, a CPW invasive species specialist, said, per the Colorado Sun.

While zebra mussels are tiny — about the size of a fingernail, according to the U.S. Geological Survey — they can cause big problems for waterways, reservoirs, and aquatic ecosystems.

They can strip plankton from the water in large amounts, which can impact food supply for native species and pose a threat to the ecosystem.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

Zebra mussels can also clog and impair water systems, and removing them can be costly. In 2023, CPW spent about $300,000 in its efforts to prevent the infestation.

By refilling the lake and addressing invasive mussels, both the environment and communities benefit. It helps restore balance to the ecosystem while reviving local recreation.

Preventing invasive species isn't limited to lakes. Some plants can invade home landscapes, too. These non-native species can spread quickly and be difficult to remove once they get out of hand.

Homeowners can protect their yard from invasive plants by removing them early and by planting native species that can thrive without excess fertilizer or irrigation.

Native plants support pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects that can help control pests. Switching to a natural lawn can also conserve water, lower maintenance costs, and reduce a household's environmental impact. Other low-maintenance landscaping options include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

Non-native plants, in contrast, often need extra care to thrive. Some might even be classified as invasive. Learning how to safely eradicate invasive plants already present in a yard can help prevent them from returning.

The refilling of Highline Lake is a promising sign of progress in Colorado's fight against invasive zebra mussels.

"We remain hopeful that draining the lake has eradicated zebra mussels; however, Highline Lake will be considered infested until we have five consecutive years of negative results," Robert Walters, invasive species program manager, said in a news release.

Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you save money and future-proof your home.