Fifth-generation farmer sounds alarm over unexpected factor that could decimate livelihoods: 'A lot of people are hurting'

"It's hard to have a job that relies solely on mother nature."

Below-average snowfall in Colorado doesn't just hit skiers, snowboarders, and resort communities hard. Months later, local farmers feel the squeeze on their water-needy crops.

What's happening?

As 9News reported, a farming family is grappling with the effects of reduced snowfall in the state. The Wilson family, from Montezuma County near Cortez, relies heavily on water-hungry alfalfa, which forms about 70% of their income. The diminished snowpack has created uncertainty about sustaining crops this year.

The youngest in the Wilson cohort, Landan, is a fifth-generation farmer who is voicing concerns about the ongoing impact on water supplies crucial for crops.

"A lot of people are hurting financially," Landan said. "Mentally, it's hard to have a job that relies solely on Mother Nature."

His father, Brian, added that persistent drought conditions have worsened in recent years. The family has faced rising costs such as tractor payments and more expensive fertilizer and seed while water availability has declined steadily.

The outlook isn't great, according to Shonnie Cline of Aurora Water.

"We are at such a deficit because it's been such a warm and dry fall and winter that it would take a lot of snow for us to get back to average," Cline told 9News.

Why is the snow drought's impact on farmers important?

Snow drought conditions also threaten ski mountains and their economies. The economic toll extends to seasonal workers, private businesses, and of course the resorts that depend on snow to attract visitors.

Later in the year, the impacts can extend to farmers such as the Wilsons, threatening livelihoods that go back generations. It also can do a disservice to local consumers, who miss out on nutrients that might be lost during the long transportation of produce to grocery stores.

The Wilsons' struggles mirror many of American farmers' problems with changing weather that makes harvests uncertain. Other external factors such as tariffs and crop prices are making agriculture an increasingly challenging industry.

What's being done about the snow drought?

Farmers are rooting for spring showers and late snow that can compensate for the lack of snow and fill up reservoirs. There are stores of water for lean years such as this one, but Cline expressed concern about dry conditions stretching those reserves.

Taking steps to reduce human-induced impacts on the climate can slow rising temperatures and mitigate the effects of snow droughts and challenges for local farmers. Transitioning energy away from polluting sources and electrifying transportation are some of those moves.

