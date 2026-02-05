Ski resort CEO issues warning amid unprecedented trend in US region: 'We can never let [this] happen again'

"We experienced one of the worst … in the Western U.S. in over 30 years."

Western ski resorts are going through one of the worst seasons in decades. Historic snow drought, labor disputes, and declining international visits are all threatening mountain communities and regional water supplies.

What's happening?

According to a recent piece in The New York Times, Colorado and Utah are facing catastrophic snowpack deficits as February kicked off. Colorado recorded its lowest statewide snowpack ever, at 57% of typical levels. Utah reached just 62%, approaching the worst performance since measurements began over forty years ago.

Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist at the Utah Climate Center, said that, technically, "the Florida panhandle has seen more snowfall than Salt Lake City this year."

Utah's November and December were the state's warmest in 130 years of data collection.

"The lack of winter storm activity and the warm air has combined to really limit accumulating snow days," Meyer told the Times. The weather is "aligned with what we've been predicting to occur as a result of climate change."

Satellite data from NASA revealed early January snow coverage hit its lowest point in 25 years of tracking. More than four-fifths of monitoring stations across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico found severe deficits.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"We experienced one of the worst early season snowfalls in the Western U.S. in over 30 years," Rob Katz, chief executive of Vail Resorts, told investors, per the Times.

Katz's company's properties saw visits decline 20% year-over-year through early January.

Meanwhile, labor conflicts have compounded the snow-related issues. Telluride in Colorado completely shut down in December during a ski patroller strike, likely marking the first full closure of a U.S. ski area due to labor action.

"What happened in Telluride, we can never let that happen again in this industry," Katz said.

Why is the lack of snow important?

Weather variations occur naturally — but scientific consensus has long agreed that human-driven warming intensifies extreme events like snow droughts.

These worsening disasters directly endanger people's lives and their livelihoods. Mountain towns face economic devastation as tourism revenue vanishes, eliminating seasonal employment. Restaurants, hotels, and shops all experience increasing losses that threaten community stability.

Additionally, diminishing snowpack can result in water shortages. Those shortages affect millions of people that depend on mountain runoff for drinking water and farming.

Inadequate snow levels also affect summer conditions. Water scarcity resulting from a lack of snowfall in the winter can increase wildfire risks.

What's being done about the impact of snow droughts?

Telluride reopened on Jan. 10 after reaching a new agreement with ski patrollers. The resort still faces severe snow deficits.

Barry Davis, Vail, Colorado's mayor, insisted conditions remain worthwhile despite limited snow.

"The skiing here is not what we're accustomed to but it's still pretty damn fun," Davis said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox took to social media to "invite all Utahns to seek help from a higher power" to save the ski season.

Exploring important climate issues can help you learn about new solutions that can protect ecosystems and economies that depend on reliable, predictable weather conditions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.