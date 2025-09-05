  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tourist disturbed after noticing popular trend spreading across region: 'When you see someone do that, yell at them'

"The single raindrop never feels responsible for the flood."

by Katie Lowe
The Reddit community was outraged by a post showing a tourist destroying a cactus that was part of a historic chateau. 

"Why travel all the way to Nice to vandalize plants at the Colline du Château?" said the poster. "Shame." 

"Push her off," one commenter joked, adding, "the number of cacti all around the region with initials scratched into them is horrible. Even in the cactus garden at the top of Eze Village."

"When you see someone do that, yell at them, please," said one commenter. 

Climate awareness has to begin with a deeper understanding and respect for nature. This is why public lands are so important — they remind us of why we make efforts like recycling and reducing waste. Every small action contributes to a larger trend toward sustainability. 

Not to mention, there is major international unrest regarding the influx of badly behaving tourists into Europe's historic cities. 

Since travel restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic have relaxed, UNESCO-protected sites across France and Italy have seen an uptick in destructive tourist behavior

"In June 2022, two American tourists caused $25,000 worth of damage to the Spanish Steps in Rome, when they pushed — and then threw — their scooters down them," reported CNN. 

"[In] August 2022, an Australian decided to ride his moped around the ancient Roman site of Pompeii, while in October, an American smashed two priceless sculptures in the Vatican Museum, apparently after being told that he could not see the Pope."

When tourists behave badly and disrespect the natural and manmade wonders, it exacerbates other socio-economic issues that protesters decry.

"If one person does it, it is...nah," said one commenter. "But if every tourist does it, it is a disaster." 

The original poster responded, summarizing how this kind of behavior affects the greater environment: "The single raindrop never feels responsible for the flood."

x