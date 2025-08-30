Shocking video shows reckless tourists chasing down grizzly bear in national park: 'Could not believe what I was seeing'

"I can't believe parents are allowing their kids to run after a grizzly bear."

Onlookers were stunned when tourists ran after a grizzly bear in the Canadian Rockies.

Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) often showcases instances of dangerous behavior that threatens wildlife and humans or highlights the destruction of the natural environment. A recent post revealed the terrifying actions of tourists in Jasper National Park in Alberta.

In the video, tourists can be seen running toward a grizzly bear that is walking along a highway. The clip shows cars stopped on the side of the road, and people outside the vehicles chase after the bear.

Chasing after bears — and especially a grizzly bear — is dangerous, as the animals will attack if they feel threatened. Jasper is home to around 100 to 120 grizzly bears, according to Parks Canada. Keeping an appropriate distance and making lots of noise to warn them of your presence is important, as these bears can weigh up to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and may become aggressive if provoked, surprised, or in defense of their cubs.

Getting too close to bears is not only dangerous for people but can also harm the bears. This is because bears that attack or become habituated to humans are often euthanized. Since bears and other wildlife just act on natural instincts, paying attention to and following rules such as giving them space and otherwise being respectful can protect the majestic beings.

Educating yourself and the people around you about the wildlife at parks you visit will keep you safe and allow wildlife to coexist with humans.

Commenters were amazed by the tourists' behavior.

"I can't believe parents are allowing their kids to run after a grizzly bear," one person wrote.

Another said they had seen this happen in another national park, writing: "I watched this in Yellowstone. Could not believe what I was seeing."

