Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of tourists' reckless actions near Yosemite cliff: 'Put[s] the lives of rescuers in danger'

Irresponsible behavior at Yosemite National Park has caused outrage on social media.

National parks are a popular tourist destination for people who want to spend some time in nature — and that's no surprise.

According to the American Psychological Association, spending time outdoors is linked to improvements in mood, mental health, and emotional well-being.

But unfortunately, some tourists can be alarmingly disrespectful. Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared pictures of a couple climbing rocks in Yosemite National Park near the edge of a perilous cliff.

There is a clear sign warning guests of potential danger and advising them not to enter the area.

Incredibly, this is not an isolated incident. The internet is littered with similar stories of tourists ignoring signs or common sense and putting themselves or wildlife in danger.

For instance, a poster on Reddit showed a couple posing for photos off the marked path in Rocky Mountain National Park. Another post from Tourons of National Parks showed a family posing for pictures next to protected sequoias. A third example showed amateur photographers straying from a clearly marked trail to take pictures of the Maroon Bells.

When it comes to incidents like these, the tourists aren't only putting themselves in danger; they are also threatening wildlife.

If a human encounters an animal unexpectedly, the results can be dire. Whether provoked or unprovoked, an animal that injures a human could likely be euthanized. People walking off trails can also damage delicate ecosystems, disturb habitats, and negatively affect food chains.

There are many ways to travel responsibly and enjoy nature. First and foremost, respect the rules and regulations of the places you are visiting, especially at eco-friendly travel destinations.

One commenter on the post noted that these actions also "put the lives of rescuers in danger" should they need to save the couple.

