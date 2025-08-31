Onlooker captures video of tourists' dangerous actions near wild animals: 'This behavior must be addressed'

"Why are these people so oblivious to the fact these are wild animals!"

A video captured in Yellowstone National Park highlights the issues tourists can cause when they don't follow the rules.

In a post shared by Tourons of Yellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone) — a name that combines the word "tourists" with "morons" — the user pairs a video of tourists dangerously close to bison with the caption, "I swear Yellowstone tourists thought it was a zoo."

While the National Park Service states that visitors to the parks should maintain "a minimum distance of 25 yards from most wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves," this is not the first time the rules have been ignored.

Another tourist was recently caught trying to pet a squirrel in Grand Canyon National Park, while someone else was seen dangerously close to a black bear in Jasper National Park in Canada.

Disregarding the NPS rules can do more than just put your life in danger. If animals are involved when not following rules, not only can they get hurt, but their harm to humans may result in them being euthanized.

There can be legal repercussions for ignoring these rules, too. Earlier this year, a man was sentenced to jail time, probation, and a hefty fine for driving in a prohibited area in Yellowstone. Another person faced similar consequences for going off-trail and destroying a mineral resource.

By staying on the set paths and away from wildlife, and generally respecting nature, you can do your part in ensuring the public continues to have access to awesome places like Yellowstone. Furthermore, you can ensure these beautiful, wild animals continue to live freely away from human-induced harm or premature death.

Commenters shared their disapproval of the tourons encroaching on bison territory.

"This behavior must be addressed," one user said.

Another person added, "Why are these people so oblivious to the fact these are wild animals! I don't get it!!"

