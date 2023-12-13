Coldplay is teaming up with an innovative company to protect our oceans: ‘There could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050′

“It’s so exciting for us to have Coldplay on board and to be making such a huge impact together.”

The world’s oceans are full of plastic, and aquatic creatures have an unlikely ally stepping up to protect them from environmental pollution: Coldplay.

The pop-rock band behind hits like “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You” have partnered with The Ocean Cleanup to sponsor a plastic Interceptor that will collect plastic waste from the Cisadane River in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Interceptor 020, nicknamed the Neon Moon II, is the band’s second sponsored project for The Ocean Cleanup after 2021’s Interceptor 005 in Malaysia. The 005 was given the nickname Neon Moon I and has helped collect over 2.2 million pounds of plastic in the river Klang.

According to The Ocean Cleanup’s website, Coldplay is also screening footage of the environmental company’s cleaning efforts to millions of fans before their live performances around the world.

The Ocean Cleanup recently launched its first American interceptor in Los Angeles. The company’s mission to rid the world of plastic pollution in our oceans is a noble one, as massive mounds of trash like the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and the Osborne Reef of tires are putting aquatic life at risk.

“It’s so exciting for us to have Coldplay on board and to be making such a huge impact together against plastic pollution in Asia,” said Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup. “We say a massive thanks to Coldplay for their help, and we can’t wait to see Neon Moon II in action and intercepting waste soon.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Coldplay had initially commented on their sponsorship of the 005, stating: “Without action, there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050, which is why The Ocean Cleanup’s work is so vital. We’re proud to sponsor Interceptor 005 – aka Neon Moon 1 – which will catch thousands of tons of waste before it reaches the ocean.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.