Experts issue warning after spotting disturbing new species in wild: 'There is a very real concern'

Pest control experts are warning the public about a newly discovered invasive coin-marked snake species in Malta that could disrupt native snake populations. The reptile is not harmful to humans.

What's happening?

According to the Times of Malta, environmentalist and pest control expert Arnold Sciberras said the snake was first spotted in the wild in 2022, but he wasn't worried back then. There have been only nine sightings since then, but if the species is allowed to spread unchecked, it could become an issue.

"There is a very real concern that should the coin-marked snake gain traction in Malta, it could have a significant detrimental impact on the Maltese wall lizard," he said.

The snake has recently been seen in Marsascala, Delimara, and Marsaxlokk. It's native to Southeastern Europe, Central Asia, and Northeastern Africa, and experts believe the snake was introduced to Malta via cargo ships.

Sciberras explained that a team of experts is running DNA tests and examining the snakes' droppings and shed skin to gain more insight into the species and determine whether its population is growing.

Why is the invasive snake in Malta concerning?

Any invasive species, whether animal or plant, runs the risk of disrupting the natural world and food chain by outcompeting native species for vital resources. The Maltese Islands are home to four native snakes: the western whip snake, leopard snake, European cat snake, and Algerian whip snake, all of which are vital in controlling prey populations and maintaining ecosystem health.

Unfortunately, experts say the coin-marked snake could easily spread across the islands, as it's well-suited to the environment. The area has had problems eradicating other "alien" species before, such as the red swamp crayfish, which devastated populations of freshwater species. In September, wildlife officials also observed three invasive fish species — the diamond lizard fish, wahoo, and diamondback puffer — throughout Malta.

("Alien species are plants or animals that are not native to the Maltese Islands and which are introduced, either intentionally or accidentally, into the environment," the Times explained. "Invasive non-native species have established a breeding population and usually harm the native biodiversity.")

What's being done to help?

Experts said if anyone spots the coin-marked snake on the island, they should report it to the Malta Herpetological Society Facebook page or to Scibberas directly. He added that if the snake appears trapped in an area, it should not be freed, as that would give it more opportunities to reproduce.

Some beneficial snakes are making a comeback elsewhere in the world, such as in Florida, where the rainbow snake was spotted for the first time in decades, and in China, where the mysterious Chinese mountain snake was rediscovered after not being seen for nearly a century. Like other animals, snakes play vital roles in their environments, and conservation efforts are important to ensure they stick around.

If you'd like to contribute, consider volunteering for local parks or wildlife organizations, as they often need help managing invasive species.

