Scientists rediscover 'secretive' snake hardly seen in over a century: 'Not easily encountered'

An elusive snake has been rediscovered in China's Wuyishan Mountains, according to the Miami Herald.

Chinese mountain snakes "are not easily encountered due to their secretive habits," according to researchers. They were first discovered in the Fujian Province in 1899, but have been rarely documented since.

"The topotypic specimen was collected on the ground of a sunny hillside at approximately 10:00 a.m. The slope of the collection site is approximately 30°," wrote researchers. "The snake was hiding under the dead leaves and, when we passed by, it was disturbed and crawled out from under the dead leaves. The species is slow and easy to catch. No attack behaviour was observed."

The rediscovery happened in 2018 as part of a wider reptile biodiversity survey conducted by researchers. Nine other reptile species were identified. Other members of the Chinese mountain snake's genus can also be found in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam.

While researchers have been able to genetically sequence the specimen they found, it has mostly just raised questions about how it's classified compared to other similar snakes found in nearby regions. Other recent snake discoveries have included the Barbados thread snake, the tailspot shieldtail, and Berezowski's reed snake.

Snakes serve multiple vital ecosystem roles, especially controlling rodent populations, which are a challenge for agriculture. One study even suggested that by preying on rodents, snakes reduce the incidence of Lyme disease transmission to humans.

Despite this beneficial relationship, snake populations generally are on the decline, with climate shifts being a likely driver.

The discovery and study of elusive animal species can help build a wider appreciation for the ecosystem services they provide. Without knowing the existence of entire species, it's possible to inadvertently wipe them out. On the other hand, armed with sufficient data, it's possible to provide needed habitat protections to ensure important animal species can thrive.

For example, sufficient habitat protections have allowed populations of asps, eastern indigo snakes, and the Antiguan racer to rebound. To protect habitat in your area, it's possible to take local action with nearby conservation groups. This can range from political advocacy with key decision-makers to boots-on-the-ground landscape maintenance.

