Scientists sound the alarm after highly destructive species invades new continent: 'Swarms can be travelling on ships'

"It is very plausible that more of these incursions will occur in the future, threatening our biodiversity in ways that we may not even yet understand."

A thriving colony of bees has been discovered in Malta, but it's not a cause for celebration.

What's happening?

Scientists are alarmed that a hive of around 2,000 adult red dwarf honeybees, also known as Apis florea, has been found on a European island for the first time. It's the creature's first appearance on the continent.

As the Guardian detailed, the creature is steadily expanding its reach from its native Asia, already reaching the Middle East and northeast Africa.

After conducting DNA testing and confirming scientists' fears about what species of bee was discovered, the colony was removed and destroyed.

Why is the arrival of this bee species in Europe concerning?

As University of Sussex biology professor Dave Goulson told the Guardian, the bees will compete for pollen with native species, which can inhibit the survival chances for bees that are already seeing their numbers fall.

Goulson, who was not a part of the study identifying the red dwarf honeybees, described the situation as "concerning."

"It is also very likely that these bees will be carrying multiple diseases, which European bees may have little resistance to," Goulson added.

Juliana Rangel, a professor of apiculture at Texas A&M University — who was also not involved in the study — observed that Malta might not be the bees' final stop, either.

"Given the large number of islands in the Mediterranean that are relatively near each other, and the fact that the continental land is also so nearby, it is very plausible that more of these incursions will occur in the future, threatening our biodiversity in ways that we may not even yet understand," Rangel told the Guardian.

What can be done to stop invasive bee species?

Rangel noted that "swarms can be traveling on ships," a factor that is behind the spread of the red dwarf honeybees. The professor also noted that their ability to thrive in Malta is evidence that a warming planet is increasing the areas that otherwise non-native animal populations can survive.

Rangel calls for vigilance in reporting potential sightings of invasive creatures, but the observation that rising temperatures are making more locations hospitable is a reminder for us all.

Making it easier for native bee species is a smart move, too. Adding native plants to your garden can provide pollen and nectar that the winged insects will love, helping to boost their populations — which is especially important with the threat of invasive bees now all too real.

