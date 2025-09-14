Hiker captures frustrating video of tourists' reckless actions near wild animals: 'I have no words'

A hiker's TikTok video taken in Grand Teton National Park is sparking outrage. It shows families with children in tow standing far too close to a bear on a trail, which is extremely dangerous as well as disrespectful. How can people, let alone parents of small children, be so callous?

It's plain and simple: This is what not to do when you encounter wildlife at a national park.

#wyoming #tourists ♬ Circus - Color Clownies @sophsummits if youre going to treat animals like this stay out of our parks. please. i have seen this a million times but thankfully was in a far enough away position to quickly get video proof for a nearby ranger before exiting the area. please dont be these people. these are wild animals and we so luckily get to enter their home. treat them with respect and a large amount of distance. let nature stay wild. #grandteton

Soph (@sophsummits) had a message for park visitors: "If you're going to treat animals like this, stay out of our parks." Soph said she took the video from a distance to show a ranger before leaving the area.

Viewers were furious. "This makes me so mad," one commenter said.

"I have no words anymore," another user shared.

While national parks are great places to visit and take in the sights, they are not amusement parks. These folks broke a cardinal rule: Observe wildlife from a safe distance. Getting that close isn't just risky for the hikers; it's also dangerous for the bear.

Wild animals are unpredictable, and one wrong move could lead to someone getting hurt. When that happens, it's often the animal that pays the price. Sadly, bears that injure people, even when provoked, often get euthanized.

If you run into a bear or another wild animal, heed this advice: Keep your distance and don't approach. The National Park Service recommends people stay at least 100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards from other wildlife. Make noise on the trail so you don't surprise them, carry bear spray if you're in bear country, and if you do end up getting too close, back away slowly.

Let this be a wake-up call, because at the end of the day, that quick video or selfie isn't worth the risk. "These are wild animals, and we so luckily get to enter their home," Soph said. "... Let nature stay wild."

