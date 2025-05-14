  • Outdoors Outdoors

Community rejoices as recent rainfall brings unexpected benefits: 'A lot of people will come out'

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

In Clyde, Texas, recent rainfall has come with a perk: replenished lake levels.

Local news stations KTAB and KRBC reported that recent rainfall filled Clyde Lake nearly to spillway capacity, adding seven feet to the waterline. The change has residents and business owners rejoicing.

Lake officials are allowing boats on the water again. This brings a meaningful community resource back into full use for residents. According to the town's website, Clyde Lake offers boating, fishing, hiking, picnicking, tent and RV camping, sand volleyball, and more.

Having a full lake is also an economic boon. Clyde's interim city manager, Rodger Brown, told KTAB and KRBC: "We've got our Airbnb; we've got our four cabins out here. A lot of people will come out and rent those. While they're here, they're buying gas at our service station. They're eating in our restaurants. We'll take all that visitor money we can get."

The lake will not only create recreational and economic opportunities but also build ecosystem-wide resilience for months — and hopefully years — to come. A full lake means increased reservoir levels, which can benefit the surrounding areas by supplying both drinking and non-potable water, the latter of which is used in industrial and other service applications.

It also restores a more balanced ecosystem, which can help prevent the lake from being overtaken by algal blooms and other potentially invasive plants. In turn, native species can flourish and maintain a healthy equilibrium, ensuring that the entire region can thrive.

Other areas, including Lake Tahoe, have been similarly lucky, restoring their lake and river ecosystems after a particularly wet season. But areas that don't receive heavy rainfall — or that struggle with increasingly severe droughts — may have to look at replenishing water levels artificially. Fortunately, this can achieve similar effects if done responsibly.

