Christmas tree farmer says pipeline company destroyed hundreds of holiday-ready trees then offered him $32,000 to stay quiet

"And they can't wait until Christmas? Come on."

A Wisconsin Christmas tree farm has become the center of a bitter standoff with a pipeline company.

What's happening?

Jon Bigler has spent 30 years growing and selling Christmas trees on his farmland in Waldo, Wisconsin, according to News 8 Now. He said that ANR Pipeline Company, owned by TC Energy, recently cleared trees within 25 feet on both sides of a natural gas pipeline running under his property.

Bigler said some of the removed trees had been ready for this year's holiday season.

"Instead of giving me a couple more months, they went right out and cut them down and chipped them up," he said. "And they can't wait until Christmas? Come on."

TC Energy offered nearly $32,000 in damages, but the agreement included a clause saying he would not replant trees or other commercial vegetation over the pipeline. He rejected the offer.

"No way in hell," he said, arguing that the deal would prevent him from using that part of his farm the way he had for years.

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Why does it matter?

Bigler said the clearing disrupted his business and may permanently change how he can use his land.

News 8 Now reported that a 1965 right-of-way agreement cited by the company allows the pipeline operator to clear vegetation and pay damages. However, the same document also says unresolved compensation should be determined by three disinterested people, and Bigler claims that process was never properly followed.

TC Energy said the decision was made for safety reasons. Spokesperson Suzanne Wilton told News 8 Now that the company is responsible for protecting "Mr. Bigler, his property, and the surrounding community," and said it remains willing to negotiate compensation.

Beyond pipeline disputes, the fossil fuel industry harms people and communities worldwide.

The extraction, transport, and burning of oil and gas worsen extreme weather disasters that destroy homes, livelihoods, and local economies. They also drive air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death, while keeping household energy bills high even as corporate profits soar.

Industry lobbying has also long delayed cleaner, cheaper energy solutions that would improve public health, lower costs, and make communities more resilient.

What are people saying?

Bigler has been blunt about how he views the situation.

"Treat me fair," he said, adding that he hopes "I can get my land back the way it was."

Wilton said that "safety is non-negotiable," while emphasizing that compensation remains open for discussion and that the company is "ready and willing" to keep talking.

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