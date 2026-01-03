Experts issue urgent warning over overlooked threat to vast swath of land: '[They] will die'

While many forests are protected, there is a lingering threat to them, hiding just underneath.

According to Mongabay, a new study published by the nonprofit Leave it in the Ground Initiative (LINGO) shows that "forest cover with national fossil fuel deposit maps and finds that forests in 68 countries sit on top of oil, gas, and coal deposits whose extraction would release an estimated 317 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases."

What's happening?

The 349 billion tons is more than the planet can withstand without going over the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit of warming.

While Brazil's Tropical Forest Forever Facility scheme will pay countries $4 per hectare to protect forests, it only includes deforestation, not the extraction of dirty fuels. In many cases, it's more financially practical to extract the resources.

India, China, and Indonesia have been identified as countries with "the largest volumes of fossil reserves located under tropical broadleaf forests," per Mongabay. They account for 118 gigatons, 98 gigatons, and 47 gigatons, respectively, of potential pollution from the reserves.

Indonesia is especially perilous because its coal reserves under forests consist of 95.6%, meaning mining will overlap with conservation goals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Why is dirty fuel extraction concerning?

Center for International Environmental Law climate program director, Nikki Reisch, said, "We can't rely on land. We need to protect and restore natural ecosystems, keep forests standing and stop digging and burning fossil fuel."

She added, "Because if we don't halt fossil fuel extraction, the forests will die. Fossil fuel drives emissions, leading to massive heat waves, drought, etc."

Heat waves can be deadly because there is a lot of moisture in the air, so when you sweat to cool down, it's hard for the sweat to evaporate, causing heat stress.

Additionally, extreme droughts can threaten food supply in communities, just as they did in Zimbabwe, Mexico City, and the Amazon basin. Zimbabwe's children's malnutrition doubled while Mexico City's food prices soared 400%. The Amazon basin saw fish die-offs due to the water levels dropping, leading to contamination in drinking water.

What's being done about protecting forests?

Leave it in the Ground Initiative has compiled financial incentives to encourage countries to protect the forest and not extract dirty fuels.

According to Mongabay, "These range from debt-for-climate swaps and philanthropic buyouts, to green and sustainability-linked bonds."

Non-profits like the Leave it in the Ground Initiative are doing vital work to protect forests and the planet. You can donate to them to help them continue their work.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.