Officials issue warning about first-time discovery spreading across island: 'Threat to humans'

An invasive turtle species has been spotted on an island in eastern Greece, sparking concern for the local ecosystem.

What's happening?

Three Chinese stripe-necked turtles have been found in a pond in Lesvos, the third-largest island in Greece. This is the first time they have been documented in the country. The species is native to China, Taiwan, Laos, and Vietnam.

Invasive Chinese Stripe-Necked Turtles Found on Lesvos Island, Greece https://t.co/nFCARd8Nao pic.twitter.com/TwL2pMRK5h — Greek Reporter (@GreekReporter) August 16, 2025

Researchers at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki published their observations in the journal Herpetozoa. The scientists explained that they are an invasive species because they can outcompete native turtles for resources and spread disease.

Chinese stripe-necked turtles are highly adaptable to different environments. They are also able to mate with other species in the Mauremys genus, improving their survivability.

Scientists suggested that the animals were likely brought to Greece by a human and either released or escaped. This particular species has become a popular pet in recent years.

"Overall, the presence of Mauremys sinensis individuals in a pond on the island of Lesvos is worrisome," researchers wrote. "Both native turtle species could be potentially impacted by the added effect of the presence and possible population expansion of these."

Why is this invasive species spotting important?

Invasive species can wreck a local ecosystem by throwing off the food chain, outcompeting for resources, and hybridizing with native species.

When an invasive species shows up, it can have an impact on crops, property, and even human health. For example, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says that Chinese stripe-necked turtles can carry salmonella, which is a potential "threat to humans."

What's being done about this invasive species spotting?

Researchers highlighted the importance of tracking the local population of Chinese stripe-necked turtles. This is to prevent them from overtaking the local turtle species.

Various communities have come up with creative ways to address invasive species in their areas. For non-native animals that are often taken as pets, people can contact animal shelters to help re-home them.

