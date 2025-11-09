Officials issue warning after detecting dangerous disease for first time in years: 'Risk of severe illness'

There are ways to minimize the risk.

A viral outbreak in Cuba has caused the American embassy to issue a travel warning, according to the Miami Herald.

What's happening?

Chikungunya has been detected in Cuba for the first time since 2015. This virus is spread by mosquitoes and causes intense joint pain, rash, and fever. More serious effects can happen in extreme cases.

"Women infected at the time of delivery can pass the virus to their baby before or during birth. Newborns infected in this way or by mosquito bites are at risk of severe illness, including long-term complications," said the Centers for Disease Control, per the Miami Herald.

The World Health Organization has confirmed that between Jan. 1 and Sept. 20, Cuba has hosted 34 cases of chikungunya in Guantanamo, La Habana, Matanzas, Pinar del Rio, and Santiago de Cuba regions.

Why is chikungunya important?

Increasingly wet and warm weather patterns, exacerbated by atmospheric pollution, have led to prime breeding conditions for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Chikungunya is one virus increasing in incidence, but so are Zika, malaria, West Nile, yellow fever, Oropouche, and dengue fever. The spread of these kinds of vector-based diseases has doubled in the last 20 years.

What's being done about chikungunya?

Cuban authorities have enacted new precautions to deal with the growing transmission of chikungunya. This has included supporting public health facilities for treatment and a house-to-house inspection campaign.

As for preventative measures, the Centers for Disease Control recommends vaccination, using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and staying in cool places that have screens on doors and windows.

Around the home, it's possible to repel mosquitoes with all-natural solutions. Some great options are lemongrass, lavender, and lemon balm. Managing stillwater areas around a property is also important to prevent breeding.

Attacking the root cause of infectious mosquito spread involves reducing pollution by any means possible. This can include switching to an EV, upgrading to a heat pump, and relying on renewable energy.

