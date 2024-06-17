Research uncovers heat waves increase risk of preterm births and health complications for infants: 'In pregnancy, we err on the side of caution'

"There should be extra counseling in clinics and general materials about ways to protect from dehydration and heat stress during times of extreme heat."

Heat has made headlines several times around the world in 2024. Asia suffered a brutal heat wave in April, and Mexico was hit hard by a heat wave in May.

A study, summarized by the Guardian, has found heat waves raise the risks of early and preterm deaths, especially among those most at risk, Black and Hispanic mothers.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzed 53 million births and found an association between extreme heat and perinatal health. They found more preterm and early term births when local temperatures were unusually hot for more than four consecutive days.

"In pregnancy, we err on the side of caution," said Nathaniel DeNicola, an OB-GYN specialist and author of a report on air pollution and preterm deaths, per the Guardian. "There should be extra counseling in clinics and general materials about ways to protect from dehydration and heat stress during times of extreme heat, which is getting more and more common."

The study investigated the link between extreme heat and prenatal health, and it involved the 50 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas.

Why is the impact of heat waves on expectant mothers so concerning?

The study states, "Preterm birth (delivery at <37 weeks' gestation) is a leading cause of infant mortality and longer-term morbidities, including respiratory, cognitive, and behavioral outcomes." Our changing climate is putting more people at risk as our world warms.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Record-breaking heat has already hit the U.S. Las Vegas reached 111 degrees on June 6, a new record for the earliest high temperature of 110 or hotter in a year. This heat may be just the beginning. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's summer forecast shows that the majority of the United States is favored for an above-average-temperature summer.

Heat is a worldwide problem. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said May was the 12th consecutive month with record-high temperatures for our planet. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the presence of heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere has already increased mortality and morbidity.

What's being done about the harmful effects of heatwaves?

The study found that the effects of extreme heat were not distributed evenly. Black and Hispanic mothers, along with those in lower socioeconomic groups, were especially at risk, as the Guardian detailed.

De Nicola noted in the Guardian's report that it is vital to make mothers aware of heat-related risks and provide counseling on how they can best protect their health and their babies' health during heat waves.

There are lifestyle changes we can make to limit the release of toxic gases into our atmosphere that make deadly heat waves more likely. Changing how we cool our homes to avoid energy intensive air conditioning systems during the hot summer is a place to start. A long-term goal of getting involved in climate issues can also help more people understand what is at stake.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.