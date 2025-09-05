Hiker shares frustrating footage after uncovering growing outdoors trend: 'This is heartbreaking'

Spending time outside and enjoying nature can be one of the best ways to disconnect from our everyday lives, even for just a few hours. However, it can be difficult to truly appreciate the natural beauty of the outdoors when widespread litter takes over the environment.

For one Reddit user, their "beautiful hike" in Goa, India, was soured by the presence of heaps of garbage scattered in the beachside area. They took to r/Goa to share their experience and workshop ideas on how to prevent mass littering in the future.

While walking through Chapora Beach, the hiker couldn't help but record the sheer amount of trash that had inundated the lush landscape. "Beautiful day out yesterday till I saw this pile of unhappiness," the original poster wrote while sharing their footage. (Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Although it was unclear how long the trash had been collecting in the area or who it all belonged to, it was crystal clear that littering had spiraled out of control. "I don't know if it's all tourists who did this, but I'm sure 80% of the accountability lies with them," the OP added. "Telling the tourists not to come over is definitely not the solution … What other ideas do we have?"

Littering has become a significant problem in Goa, especially at popular tourist sites such as beaches. With a large influx of visitors, plastic waste and discarded food packaging can quickly accumulate and negatively impact the environment. This can ultimately have a serious impact on wildlife and even on human health.

In an effort to curb the amount of litter in the region, the Goa government recently bolstered its environmental protections with the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) (Amendment) Act, 2025. The legislation aimed at increasing penalties for littering and other "nuisances" to encourage tourists to avoid using items such as single-use plastics and to properly dispose of their waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Rohan A Khaunte, Minister for Tourism in Goa, explained the importance of the amendment. "This legislation is a step in the right direction to address growing concerns and to maintain Goa's reputation as a responsible and world-class tourism destination," Khaunte told the Economic Times.

In the comments section, many users shared the same frustrations as the OP.

"Its so aggravating to see such beautiful places just littered with garbage," one user wrote.

"This is heartbreaking. I try to leave a place in a better shape than I found it. Pick up just 3-4 pieces of garbage and dispose of them properly," another commenter suggested.

"Same with every place. People think they own everything. But nature has its way to return it," a third user quipped.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.