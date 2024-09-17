Bioplastics company develops revolutionary replacement for single-use medical supplies: 'We are addressing the urgent need for sustainability in the healthcare sector'

"Our patented design has all the form, fit, and functionality of plastic without its eco-destructiveness."

The bioplastics company Innovative Bottles has developed sustainable vials and other medical supplies made of biodegradable, plant-based plastic, making the healthcare industry much healthier for people and the planet.

According to the company, the key ingredient in its eco-friendly bottles is polylactic acid (PLA), a renewable plastic derived from plants like corn, sugarcane, or tapioca. The medical products help patients reduce disposable plastic waste and benefit the environment since the plastics aren't made with dirty fuels like oil and gas.

As PlasticsToday reported, Innovative Bottles started using PLA from supplier TotalEnergies Corbion — a joint venture between the global multienergy company TotalEnergies and biochemicals manufacturer Corbion — earlier this year.

Called Luminy PLA, the bioplastic made from sugarcane is 100% plant-based, compostable, and recyclable, making it a huge improvement over traditional plastics. Plus, Innovative Bottles' FDA-approved products that use Luminy PLA require 42% less energy to produce than carbon-based medical supplies.

According to a news release by TotalEnergies Corbion, the U.S. healthcare industry produces almost six million tons of waste each year, with single-use plastics accounting for half of that. With the plastic pollution crisis reaching a tipping point, finding sustainable healthcare solutions is vital.

Joseph Salerno, CEO of Innovative Bottles, told PlasticsToday, "Our patented design has all the form, fit, and functionality of plastic without its eco-destructiveness. Our products are [better] for the environment — reduction of [conventional] plastic is one of the signature environmental initiatives of our time."

The biobased healthcare heroes are also contributing to cooler, cleaner air. Luminy PLA produces 75% less carbon pollution than its conventional counterparts, which means fewer heat-trapping gases in the air that are driving extreme weather.

In addition, the sugarcane-based plastics tick all the boxes when it comes to safety and performance standards, ensuring patients receive reliable care with high-quality products.

Innovative Bottles is the first company to offer a sustainable solution for plastic prescription pharmacy vials and other single-use medical devices in the U.S. It says its biodegradable plastic can "deteriorate faster than orange peels."

Being able to toss your prescription bottles in the compost bin may sound pretty wild, but it's further proof that we're in the middle of a paradigm shift in how we live, work, and interact with the natural world. Plant-based medical supplies are just one invention that will help us usher in a healthier tomorrow.

"By combining innovative technology with renewable materials, we are addressing the urgent need for sustainability in the healthcare sector and paving the way for a greener future," Salerno said in the news release.

