Grieving residents endure aftershock of flooding from Hurricane Helene: 'Whole downtowns and interstate stretches are washed away'

"We still can't reach my little brother in Canton."

Hurricane Helene was a uniquely devastating storm because it affected far-inland, high-elevation regions that are usually considered low risk from hurricanes.

Storm victims and their family members turned to social media to share details about the damage. Their posts filled the gaps in national media coverage with heartbreaking personal stories and pleas for help.

What's happening?

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Delaney (@delaney_nolan) shared shocking photos of four damaged, flooded interstate access points to Asheville.

"Whole downtowns and interstate stretches are washed away, houses floating off, no ways out, no power, no cell service," Delaney wrote. "We still can't reach my little brother in Canton."

In the post's comment section, Delaney explained how the flooding was historic and record-breaking. She shared a link for reporting missing loved ones and provided updates from press briefings on local conditions.

X followers commented on the post, criticizing the media for not fully reporting the extent of the inland flooding impacts and offering their own stories about trying to reach family members in the Asheville area.

Why is inland hurricane flooding important?

Many people were shocked by the Appalachian flooding caused by Hurricane Helene because this kind of devastation is usually associated with coastal areas. Extreme weather events are becoming more powerful and widespread than in the past, with hurricanes now moving inland and heavy rainstorms creating disasters.

As reported by AP News, research shows that rising global temperatures are fueling hurricanes with more rain. Meanwhile, warmer climates can hold extra water to cause intense rainstorms.

Appalachian residents weren't prepared for this type of storm that claimed the lives of so many family members and loved ones.

Hurricane Helene is the fourth hurricane to make landfall from the Gulf Coast this year, per Inside Climate News.

What's being done about worsening extreme weather?

Helene was not an isolated incident but rather part of a pattern of supercharged weather events linked to human-induced climate issues. Our rapidly overheating planet is causing atmospheric rivers, firenados, and bomb cyclones worldwide.

Scientists are racing to study these patterns and find ways to make our communities more resilient.

Fortunately, there are things you can do as an individual to contribute less to our planet's overheating and the likelihood of extreme weather. Tangible, actionable ways to start include choosing clean energy sources to power your home, using less pollution-producing plastic, and supporting storm-predicting technology.

