State reinstates key program after lawsuit from dirty energy companies derailed path forward: 'It was hard to see that progress stop'

"Transitioning our economy to remain globally competitive, and investing in our most impacted communities across the state."

The state of Oregon has reinstated its Climate Protection Program, which will go into action in 2025. This plan highlights the importance of state-based action in the face of our warming climate, and proves that perseverance is key in protecting our planet.

The Climate Protection Program was first introduced in Oregon in 2021, but it was scrapped due to lawsuits from natural gas companies, Capital Press reported. The lawsuits were focused on a technicality regarding required disclosures from companies that hold air pollution permits, as per Capital Press. These lawsuits were successful in shutting down the 2021 program, but Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality went straight back to work drafting a new plan.

The overall goals of the program have not changed from 2021 to now. It aims for the state of Oregon to reach a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas pollution by 2035, and a 90% reduction by 2050, according to Capital Press. In order to achieve these goals, some of the program's focuses include shifting away from dirty energy and incentivizing the use of clean energy — like solar and wind — through carbon credit programs.

🗣️ Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Increasing clean energy at a state level is huge. While individual actions like installing your own solar panels or driving an EV are still meaningful ways to make a change, the impacts will be larger when clean energy is boosted on a grander scale. More clean energy means healthier air, water, and land, which in turn benefits human health, and strengthens ecosystems, as per the U.N.

Examples of the positive impacts that happen when change is made at the state level include California having milestone moments of a completely clean energy grid, and Minnesota becoming the most active state in proposed and adopted decarbonization policy changes.

While there are still some wrinkles to iron out in Oregon's Climate Protection Program, its overall existence is a positive step toward a clean energy future.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Nicole Singh, climate change manager at Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality, stated, "There was so much progress being made, it was hard to see that progress stop. But we have been able, I think, to create a better CPP for the future," per the Capital Press.

In the official press release from Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, Chair Matt Donegan stated, "This program maintains Oregon's commitment to addressing climate change, transitioning our economy to remain globally competitive, and investing in our most impacted communities across the state."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.