Researchers make disturbing discovery after studying captive dolphins: 'Increasingly recognized as a threat'

New research suggests captive dolphins may be exposed to more microplastics than wild counterparts — a startling discovery that underscores just how deeply plastic pollution has infiltrated even controlled environments.

What's happening?

A study, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, aimed to identify microplastics — tiny particles resulting from plastic degradation — in captive and wild dolphin tissues, including the skin, lung, liver, and gut.

The researchers said this was an important distinction, as many previous studies only focused on microplastics in gut contents. The scientists hoped to determine whether microplastic contamination extends into tissue.

Microplastics were found in 80% to 100% of all tissue samples of both wild and captive dolphins, confirming microplastics permeate the entire body rather than remaining confined to the digestive tract.

Perhaps most surprisingly, captive dolphins carried far higher microplastic loads than wild dolphins.

Captive animals averaged 0.67 microplastics per gram of tissue compared with 0.19 microplastics per gram in wild dolphins.

Wild dolphins showed a wider variety of microplastic shapes and colors, which the scientists attributed to diverse environmental sources. Captive dolphins exhibited more uniform types, likely linked to indoor or aquarium-related materials such as textile fibers, facility equipment, or contaminated food and water.

Polyamide and PET were the most common plastic types detected overall. Polyamide, more commonly known as nylon, is often found in textiles, rope, and industrial and auto equipment.

PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is often found in plastic bottles, food packaging, and polyester clothing.

Why are these findings important?

Research on microplastics is still emerging, and scientists are only beginning to understand the full impact of these tiny particles. What is clear, however, is that they are incredibly pervasive and can cause lasting harm.

"Microplastics … are increasingly recognized as a threat to marine ecosystems," the study observed.

The research highlights just how deeply plastic pollution can infiltrate living organisms — and how even captive species aren't protected from exposure. The higher microplastic loads found in captive dolphins show that plastic contamination extends well beyond our polluted oceans.

Plastics are woven into everyday life — found in textiles, buildings, food packaging, and more. As they degrade, microscopic plastic particles filter out into the environment, infiltrating food, water, and even the air we breathe.

With such a high presence of microplastics in both wild and captive dolphin tissue, the study raises serious questions about what microplastic loads other marine species — and even humans — may be carrying.

With microplastic pollution tied to health impacts like cancers, lung problems, hormone disruptions, and more, the stakes are high for all living beings.

What's being done about microplastics in marine life?

Microplastic research is still developing — and has room for improvement. The experts called for more attention to animal tissues in microplastic research, highlighting that analyzing only gut contents significantly underestimates microplastic toxicity.

They advocated for multi-tissue monitoring to better understand exposure levels and assess potential health risks for both wildlife and humans.

To help address plastic pollution's impact on marine life, efforts have historically focused on cleaning up the plastic waste already in our oceans. Attention from governments, conservation groups, and industries has broadened to reduce the amount of plastic produced.

Developing alternatives to plastic and restricting the use of certain plastics — like microbeads in cosmetics or single-use plastic bags — are key steps toward reducing pollution. Improving recycling and waste-management systems is also needed, which can prevent plastic from entering waterways in the first place.

