Scientists uncover disturbing factor linked to increase in dead dolphins off UK coast — here's what you need to know

Scientists have found that rising ocean temperatures and industrial chemicals are causing the deaths of short-beaked common dolphins in the United Kingdom.

What's happening?

According to a report relayed by Phys.org, researchers from the Zoological Society of London discovered a link between warming temperatures and the spread of infectious disease in the dolphins. Results showed that these pressures have been building for decades, and it's finally catching up with the marine animals.

Waters near coasts with many industries have higher levels of toxic chemicals, including polychlorinated biphenyls. These chemicals build up in the fatty tissues of dolphins and impair their immune systems and reproduction. While PCBs have been banned in Europe for around 40 years, the leftover chemicals continue to spill into marine environments from runoff and other sources.

Higher sea surface temperatures have disrupted biodiversity and changed species distributions, altering how infectious microorganisms move through the environment. Warmer waters have been linked with higher disease rates in several marine species.

Rising ocean temperatures have also led to changes in habitat use and prey availability for the short-beaked dolphins.

Why are increasing dolphin deaths concerning?

Short-beaked dolphins are crucial for healthy marine ecosystems, as they maintain the balance of marine food webs and form "super pods" with other dolphins that can influence prey availability and distribution. Deaths among these gentle creatures are concerning, as they may upset the balance of ecosystems and marine habitats.

Dolphins have been known to help people in numerous ways, including rescuing people from sharks, guiding boats, and helping with fishing. It's important that we protect them both for their survival and human benefits.

Global heating isn't only impacting dolphins — it's harming other animals across the world, including lambs in Spain, monkeys in Mexico, and elephants in Africa.

What's being done to help?

Scientists said they will continue to monitor marine environments for industrial pollutants. However, they noted that without taking steps to reduce environmental contaminants and reduce warming, risks to dolphins will likely increase in the future. The authors noted there's an urgent need to deploy conservation efforts that mitigate warming ocean temperatures and industrial chemicals in waterways.

On a positive note, endangered Irrawaddy dolphins, which are native to Southeast Asia, are seeing a population boost thanks to conservation efforts. If we make similar strides with the short-beaked dolphins, it will ensure their population remains stable.

By getting involved in your local community with wildlife groups, you can make a positive impact that can last for generations. Also, if you see anyone dumping chemicals into waterways, notify the proper authorities — this will keep dolphins and humans safe.

