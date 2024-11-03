Heart-stopping footage captures tourists taking major risk atop raging Niagara Falls: 'Zero self awareness'

"You wouldn't believe how often we see this."

Visiting pristine nature or wonders of the world is an incredible way to spend your vacation. Unfortunately, many people think these public lands give them free-range access. Two daring rule-breakers nearly took a plunge at Niagara Falls.

In a clip shared with Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), followers can see two tourists sitting and standing on the edge of Niagara Falls. The clip was originally shared by a Toronto-focused Instagram page and appears to show the Canadian side of the iconic falls.

The video captured by a bystander depicts one person standing and one person sitting on the edge of the cliff facing the falls, taking photos and selfies. With parks on both the Canadian and American sides of the falls, there are countless safe viewing spots to take photos. You can even take a boat tour and get wet in the mist.

While it seems these folks walked away safely, not everyone who goes past the barriers is so lucky. In 2023, Fox reported that a woman was killed and her son seriously injured when they fell from the falls after climbing over a railing.

According to Niagara Action, more than 20 million people visit the falls each year on both sides of the border. As national and state parks have seen increases in visitation since the COVID-19 pandemic, some have had to create new rules to mitigate human impact.

Many added timed tickets, and some have a limited number of permits each day to protect these natural spaces. Earlier this year, Outside reported on the parks that added restrictions, including Zion and Yosemite.

When people flout rules, it puts humans, ecosystems, and wildlife at risk. A delicate ecosystem was disturbed when a careless visitor discarded something as small as a bag of Cheetos in a cave system. Some animals have had to be euthanized due to human interaction.

The comment section on posts like this are always lively, with folks scolding disrespectful tourists.

One person said, "Zero self awareness."

"I knew not to do that, when I was 12!" wrote someone else.

Another commenter added, "I [live] and work in Niagara Falls; you wouldn't believe how often we see this."

