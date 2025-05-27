Cat miraculously survives 400-foot fall that killed two people at Bryce Canyon: 'One lucky nugget'

"She appears happy to lean into their affection."

A cat named Mirage, by some miracle, survived a 400-foot fall at Bryce Canyon that killed the two people she fell with.

According to KGW, 45-year-old Matthew Nannen and 58-year-old Bailee Crane were spotted below a viewing area by Inspiration Point and later declared dead. Mirage was nearby in a dirty and ripped soft cat carrier.

"She was matted and a bit sore, but friendly upon examination, as well as drinking and eating on her own," an animal society spokesperson told KGW. "Bloodwork came back normal, but she has suffered a few broken ribs."

She also suffered some broken teeth.

Inspiration Point is one of the park's most popular spots, with a "bird's-eye view of the world's largest collection of rock spires called 'hoodoos' found within the Bryce Amphitheater," according to the National Park Service.

National parks are safe if people are careful. But sometimes, people take risks that endanger themselves. The two people who died in this fall had climbed over a railing before their fall.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Going into protected areas of national parks is not only dangerous for visitors, but it can also cause damage to the park's ecosystem and endanger people and wildlife. If a wild animal harms a person who has gotten too close, it is often euthanized.

USA Today writes: "The key to a safe national park visit is planning ahead and being fully prepared, beginning with individuals understanding the activities suitable for their skill level and educating themselves about potential hazards they may face. This is where the park service plays a crucial role."

Ina Hysi, an injury prevention specialist for the NPS, told USA Today that "visitors should always stop by the visitor center or a park ranger station to get the most up-to-date park conditions because 'as we know, nature is unpredictable.'"

As for Mirage, the Salt Lake Tribune reports that at Best Friends animal sanctuary, ​she "appears happy to lean into their affection, especially a stroke under her chin, as she scans those attending to her and the room with her green eyes."

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, a staffer called her "one lucky nugget."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.