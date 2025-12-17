California officials sound alarm over illegal smuggling rise along southern border: 'It's kind of whack-a-mole'

There's always been a long-standing global demand for exotic pets. However, California has emerged as a major wildlife trafficking gateway.

From endangered monkeys to rare birds and venomous snakes, traffickers are exploiting gaps in law enforcement and turning the underground pet trade into a severe public health crisis.

What's happening?

As Mongabay reported, state and federal officials have been intercepting a shocking number of live animals at California border crossings. Data show a 50% increase in live animals found compared with previous years.

Nearly one-third of these trafficked animals are protected species. These animals are often subjected to inhumane conditions and suffer from poor diets and stress. When these animals are released or escape, they become invasive species and negatively impact local ecosystems.

In addition to wild animals, rare and native plant species are also taken from California for sale in exotic markets.

"It's kind of whack-a-mole," Nathan Smith, chief of California Department of Fish and Wildlife's wildlife trafficking unit, commented on how traffickers frequently switch from trading one species to another to stay ahead of law enforcement.





"Our officers [must] be extremely resilient," Smith said.

Why is wildlife trafficking a problem?

The surge in California wildlife trafficking is problematic because of its ripple effects through conservation efforts, public health systems, and global criminal networks.

Illegally transporting and trading animals and plants contributes to biodiversity loss and puts ecosystems at risk of invasive species threats. There are also health risks associated with these illegal trades because the animals often carry diseases that expose humans, pets, and native wildlife to new pathogens.

Meanwhile, the illegal wildlife trade is a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise that's frequently entangled in other illicit activities, like human and narcotics trafficking. Due to the volume of unlawful cargo moving through California's infrastructure and limited enforcement, interceptions are increasingly challenging.

What's being done to stop wildlife trafficking?

Stopping the illegal wildlife trade requires a multi-pronged approach at various levels of government and enforcement. We must strengthen and enforce laws to catch traffickers and prevent plants and animals from illegally crossing borders.

Government agencies need additional staffing and technology to screen cargo at border crossings and track online wildlife sales. There's also a need to educate pet consumers and deter them from rare and exotic species that are not sourced responsibly.

When animals are seized, support and rehabilitation networks must be in place to care for survivors. You can take local action where you live and travel to help prevent illegal trading by reporting suspicious activity when you observe it.

With greater public awareness of the issue and its prevalence in our communities, we can protect wild animals and plants, as well as our health and local environment.

