Families are increasingly using their dinner plates to protect their local ecosystems and food security.

Per Radio WVTF in Virginia, ecology experts are encouraging people to harvest and cook invasive species like autumn olives, kudzu, and blue catfish for a delicious meal and to help protect the environment.

Jacob Barney, an ecology professor who directs Virginia Tech's Invasive Species Collaborative, told the news outlet that serving invasive species can also spark meaningful conversations about protecting natural resources.

"You're taking something that is damaging to the environment and you're turning it into something positive," he said, per Radio WVTF.

Each fall, Barney invites his students to prepare dishes made from invasive species. The group gathers each December to sample each other's creations, showing how creative solutions can address environmental challenges and bring people together.

Invasive species threaten the stability of forests, waterways, and agricultural lands that communities depend on for food, clean water, and recreation. These non-native plants and animals crowd out local species and damage natural resources. Better control of invasive species helps to restore ecological balance, protecting the food system and supporting biodiversity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

For example, autumn olives, an orange fruit that grows in the fall, can be cooked into a tart sauce similar to cranberry sauce. Barney noted that many items in grocery stores are invasive somewhere on the planet, but are still raised or farmed commercially.

Residents across the nation are pitching in and getting involved in community action. Oregon-based anglers have worked to restore native fish populations by targeting invasive walleye, protecting recreational fishing opportunities and helping the local food chain.

Families can do their part by avoiding the purchase of out-of-state plants and choosing natural options for landscaping their yards.

Virginia continues to face an uphill battle against invasive species, and Barney acknowledged that elimination can be next to impossible once pests have established themselves.

"There's a saying that for the most part successful invasion is forever … in other words, once something becomes established, it's pretty much impossible to get rid of on a permanent basis, so prevention is really key," he said, per Radio WVTF.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.